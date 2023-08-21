Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Superman Battles the Atomic Skull with McFarlane Toys Exclusive 2-Pack

McFarlane Toys is back with some brand new Gold Label DC Multiverse releases including a new Superman multipack

McFarlane Toys is back with a new Gold Label Exclusive DC Multiverse 2-Pack. Releasing exclusively with Amazon, the Man of Steel is back and taking on the fury of the Atomic Skull. DC Comics fans will seemingly be getting the return of the original DC Multiverse Action Comics #1000 Superman with this release. Atomic Skull is new and features a sweet purple translucent sculpt, a purple translucent fire display base, and some power fists. This is one of the better Superman's head sculpts that McFarlane Toys did right, and they need to return to this sculpt and update it for future Man of Steel figures. It is nice to see new DC Comics villains like Atomic Skull arrive, as we always need new villains. This McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive is priced at $39.99, set for a late September release, and can be found here.

It is Atomic Skull vs. Superman with New Gold Label Exclusive

"Sent to EARTH from the dying planet of KRYPTON™ as a baby, KAL-EL was found by farmers MARTHA and JONATHAN KENT and raised as their son, CLARK. As CLARK grew up, the radiation from EARTH'S yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as SUPERMAN™."

"ATOMIC SKULL Real Name: JOSEPH MARTIN While on an experimental S.T.A.R. LABS submarine, scientist JOSEPH MARTIN was exposed to nuclear energy. Shipwrecked on a desert island, he survived by releasing deadly nuclear blasts from his mouth. His skin and muscles literally peeled off his face, inspiring him to create Super-Villain-for-hire persona ATOMIC SKULL. He regularly clashed with SUPERMAN™, both alone and with criminals such as MAJOR DISASTER and the ROYAL FLUSH GANG. In recent times MARTIN reformed, fighting criminals with the METROPOLIS SPECIAL CRIMES UNIT, SUPERWOMAN, and the TEEN TITANS™."

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

ATOMIC SKULL & SUPERMAN based on their looks in DC comics

ATOMIC SKULL includes two atomic energy effects. SUPERMAN includes two sets of interchangeable hands and an environmental base

Includes collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE DC MULTIVERSE figures

