Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Mezco Toyz Reissues the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Boxed Set

Cowabunga Dudes! Mezco Toyz has answered the call as they give a reissue of the One:12 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set

Article Summary Mezco Toyz reissues the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles One:12 Collective boxed set with all four brothers in 1:12 scale.

Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael return with classic red bandanas inspired by the Mirage TMNT comics.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set includes signature weapons, extra heads, hands, pizza slices, and communicators.

Mezco’s TMNT boxed set is priced at $350, with pre-orders live now and an estimated December 2026 release window.

Mezco Toyz is reaching back into its vault with another reissue as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles One:12 Collective boxed set is back! This set is not a redesign or update; it brings Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael back to shelves in 1:12 scale, in their classic red bandana design. The set captures the Heroes in a Half-Shell in Mezco's signature style, blending comic book, movie, and TV elements to create something fresh and new. Each Turtle features a fully articulated body, distinct sculpting, and character-specific detailing that helps to capture their individual personalities.

The reissue keeps all the original accessories intact, including each Turtle's signature weapons with katanas, sai, bo staff, and nunchaku. Mezco Toyz also included pizza slices, communicators, plenty of interchangeable hands, extra heads, and so much more. Reissues are a great way to give collectors a second chance who missed the initial drop, and this one will not be one fans want to miss again. The Mezco Toyz One:12 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Set is priced at $350, and pre-orders are already live with a possible December 2026 release.

Mezco Toyz One:12 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Boxed Set

"Cowabunga, dudes! Emerging once again from the sewers of New York City, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles return to the One:12 Collective in a special variant edition! This deluxe boxed set features Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo with all-new red eye masks inspired by the Mirage comic appearance of the Heroes in a Half Shell."

"Featuring four unique turtle body sculpts, each Turtle comes packed with interchangeable portraits, soft goods gear, signature weapons, and a sewer's worth of accessories fit for taking on the Foot Clan. The Turtles wear soft goods utility belts and harnesses with weapon storage and are equipped for battle with fan-favorite ninja gear including katanas, sai, nunchaku, tonfas, shuriken, kunai, and more. This streamlined release focuses on the essentials, delivering the brothers in their gritty red-masked look."

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