Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Take Flight with Playmates New TMNT x G.I. Joe Turtle-Fly Copter

Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts its previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration

Article Summary Playmates launches the TMNT x G.I. Joe Turtle-Fly Copter, expanding the Real Reptilian Heroes crossover line.

The TMNT vehicle measures 20.5 inches long and blends classic G.I. Joe helicopter style with wild turtle flair.

Features include spinning katana rotor blades, a 2-seat opening cockpit, decals, and quirky weapon accessories.

TMNT x G.I. Joe Turtle-Fly Copter pre-orders are live for $53.99 now, with a Q3 2026 release date planned.

The TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover is officially taking to the skies as Playmates unveils the Turtle-Fly Copter! This ridiculous and glorious mutant military vehicle looks like it flew straight out of an unreleased 1989 cartoon special. The Real Reptilian Heroes line has already delivered some impressive mashup figures like Leonardo as Snake Eyes and Shredder as Cobra Commander. Now, the turtles are getting some much-needed aerial backup to battle Cobra and the Foot Clan from above.

Measuring over 20" long, the Turtle-Fly Copter, also known as the Mobile Strike Force Assault Copter, joins the fight. The vehicle combines sleek G.I. Joe military helicopter aesthetics with some shell-shocking madness to create the ultimate collaboration vehicle. The Turtle-Fly Copter features spinning katana rotor blades, a cockpit that fits two figures, and plenty of firepower to take down any threat that gets in its way. Pre-orders for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe Turtle-Fly Copter are already live for $53.99, and it is set to save the day in Q3 2026.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe Turtle-Fly Copter

"Introducing the TMNT x GI JOE Mobile Strike Force Assault Copter, based on the Mutant Military's top-secret weapons system. It's part of the new modern mutant TMNT x GI JOE collection of vehicles, weapons, figures, and accessories. Use it to help the Real Reptilian Heroes protect the streets and sewers from the evil COBRA enemies! Each Turtle-Fly Copter package comes with a blueprint for the ground level of the Real Reptilian Heroes' secret Cowabunker. Complete your Cowabunker blueprint by collecting both vehicles!

Features

20.5 inches long (52.07cm)

Made of plastic

Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe

Cockpit opens and fits 2 figures

Spinning katana blades

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Turtle-fly copter

2 Boxing glove missiles

2 Soup can missiles

2 Stink bombs

Decals

Cowabunker blueprints

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