Hatch Your Own Jurassic World T-Rex with Spin Master's Primal Hatch

Return to the park with Spin Master as they step into the lab of Jurassic World to bring a new dinosaur to life with Primal Hatch

Watch your own T-Rex hatch from an egg, just like InGen's lab in the iconic Jurassic Park franchise.

Feed and train your baby dinosaur to decide if it becomes a loyal friend or a fierce predator.

Features articulated parts, 100+ sounds, multiple play modes, and is available now for $59.99.

InGen (International Genetic Technologies, Inc.) is the biotech company in the Jurassic Park universe that was responsible for cloning dinosaurs from ancient DNA. Over time, InGen grows into a high‑powered corporate entity, merging with Masrani Global and developing hybrid species like the Indominus Rex. Their hubris and attempts to control nature form a recurring theme in the franchise, and now you can too! Spin Master takes Jurassic World fans behind the scenes and into the lab with the new Primal Hatch dinosaur toy.

Bringing InGen's science into playrooms with this interactive hatching T-Rex that cracks its way out of its own egg, allowing collectors to witness the baby dinosaur emerge. Kids and adults can interact with this dino by feeding and training it until it "evolves" into either a fierce predator or a friendly companion. The Jurassic World Primal Hatch figure features articulated parts, over 100 sounds and reactions, and multiple play modes. Collectors can step into that InGen lab for $59.99 and can purchase it right now.

Spin Master: Jurassic World T-Rex – Primal Hatch

"Hatch and Train your own baby dinosaur with the Primal Hatch T-Rex! Bring your dino to life as you watch it hatch for the very first time! This dino toy for boys and girls lets you watch your baby T-Rex hatch, and then decide whether it grows into a friend, or a fierce predator! With articulated features, more than 100 sounds and reactions and so interactive play modes, the Primal Hatch T-Rex is bound to keep your little Jurassic Park fan entertained for hours of fun!"

"To start, hatch the T-Rex by tapping on the egg repeatedly, then watch in amazement as the egg begins to crack, and your baby dinosaur emerges through the gooey membrane of its egg! Use the clicker and food accessories to train the fierce dino into becoming a friend, or watch it grow into a dangerous predator!"

