Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars KX Enforcer Droid 1/6 Scale Figure

Balance and Order are coming to the Mandalorian Capital of Mandalore as Hot Toys reveals their newest figure. Coming out of The Book of Boba Fett, the KX Enforcer Droid made its appearance. We know this style of droid from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but not in this deadly manner, and now it comes to life. Standing 14" tall, the KX Enforcer Droid features a weathered effect, LED eyes, two blasters, and a Mandalore diorama base. The mighty droid will be a perfect figure for your Star Wars Death Watch 1/6 Scale figures and will be a great figure to get multiples of. The Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett KX Enforcer Droid is priced at $285. Pre-orders are live right here and the droid is set to be unleashed between April – September 2023.

"Those born of Mandalore™ strayed away from the path. Eventually the Imperial interlopers destroyed all that we knew and loved in the Night of a Thousand Tears." – The Armorer™ Originally a proud world with a rich warrior culture, Mandalore is home to various clans of Mandalorians™. But during the Great Purge of Mandalore, the planet was bombarded by the Empire and KX Enforcer Droids were dispatched to terminate all survivors…

Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the 1/6th scale KX Enforcer Droid collectible figure inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. The collectible figure stands at approximately 36cm tall, features a sophisticatedly constructed mechanical structure and weathering effects, LED light-up eyes, Separate Rolling Eyeball System, two blasters, and a rocky diorama figure base! Your Imperial collection will surely be enhanced with this collectible figure of the dangerous Imperial droid!

The 1/6th scale KX Enforcer Droid Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of KX Enforcer Droid from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Beautifully crafted mechanical head with LED-lighted eyes (white light, battery operated) and Separate Rolling Eyeballs System

Specially applied matte black/gray colored painting on body with subtle weathering effects

Approximately 36 cm tall Sophisticatedly constructed mechanical structure with 30 points of articulations

Special features including: One (1) pair of hands with fully articulated fingers Enhanced articulations on waist



Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

One (1) Mandalorian helmet with weathering effects

A specially designed rocky themed diorama figure base