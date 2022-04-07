Hot Toys Fully Reveals 1/6th Scale Disney+ Moon Knight Figure

Moon Knight has finally hit TV screens as Disney+ finally debuted their newest Marvel Cinematic Universe series. We are already on Episode 2, and I am hooked and can not wait for more. While the show is not plucked right from the comics, it is the modern aspects that really made the MCU stand out and Moon Knight does that. I have said this before, and I will keep saying it, I love the new Egyptian-inspired costume they gave Marc, and I knew Hot Toys would nail it when they revealed their figure. That time has finally come as the hit 1/6 scale toy company gives Marvel fans a full figure reveal.

Coming in at 11.4" tall, Moon Knight is ready to bring home some justice with a very impressive figure. The figure features a finely-tailed outfit with fabric elements and highlights of gold. Moon Knight will have LED eyes to really showcase that mystical look and highlight his lunar and Egyptian style. An assortment of Cresent blades will be included along with swaddle hands and a poseable fabric cape. The 1/6th Scale Marvel's Moon Knight figure from Hot Toys is priced at $285. Pre-orders are already live right here with a July – September 2023 release with payment plans available.

"We protect the vulnerable, and deliver justice." – Marc Spector. Marvel Studios is bringing Moon Knight, one of Marvel Comics' most complex characters, to life in the highly anticipated series. Struggling with dissociative identity disorder, Steven Grant discovers shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, and they must navigate their complex identities and fight on against all odds as the cloaked avenger Moon Knight. Celebrating the entry of this incredibly cool character to MCU, Hot Toys is delighted to present Moon Knight as 1/6th scale collectible figure, a screen-accurate figure that will make a formidable addition to your Marvel collection."

"Inspired by his iconic appearance in Moon Knight series, the 1/6th scale Moon Knight figure features a newly developed head sculpt with LED light up function; wrapping bandages are fully sculpted to capture his mystic appearance; a finely tailored Moon Knight costume consisting of armor parts also cape covered with ancient symbols and patterns, fabric belt in addition to the sculpted boots; his signature crescent blades comes in variety of sizes, a crescent moon backdrop, and a figure stand. Embark on a globetrotting adventure with the new Moon Knight figure today!"

The 1/6th scale Moon Knight Collectible Figure specially features:

Newly developed head sculpt with hood and LED light up function design on eyes (white light, battery operated)

Wrapped in sculpted bandages

Body with 30 points of articulation

Approximately 29cm tall

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable wrapped hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding crescent blades

One (1) pair of hands for throwing crescent blades

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) grayish white colored suit with ancient symbols, patterns and crescent moon chest emblem

One (1) set of grayish white, bronzed colored Moon Knight armors

One (1) grayish white colored fabric belt

One (1) grayish white colored cape (equipped with bendable wire)

One (1) pair of yellowish white boots

Weapons:

Eight (8) crescent blades in different sizes (large, medium, small)

Accessories:

One (1) crescent moon character backdrop

A dynamic figure stand with series logo and character nameplate