Hot Toys Reveals Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett Cosbaby Figures

The Book of Boba Fett is finally here, and Star Wars fans are excited to see the infamous bounty hunter rise to power. To help celebrate the Disney+ series, Hot Toys has revealed a new set of Cosbaby figures. Four figures arrive, with one featuring Fennec Shanda and three different Boba Fett's in action. One Boba is showcased holding his blaster, another is locking on and shooting his rocket, while the last has him on his throne. Each Cosbaby figure is packed with detail and will be a nice little figure to add to any home to office. Most of the Hot Toys Cosbaby figures are priced at $25 and while they are not up to buy just yet and they can be found here and here when live.

"The Book Of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure begins today on Disney+, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Today, Hot Toys is excited to prepare fans for the Star Wars adventure with the beloved bounty hunter as new Cosbaby collection arriving to our galaxy. Features Boba Fett and Throne Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set; Fennec Shand, Boba Fett, Boba Fett (Missile Firing Version) Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Collectible measures approximately 10.5 – 12cm in height, includes bobble-head function and display base."

"The Boba Fett and Throne Cosbaby set recreates the bounty hunter setting himself up on the throne in Jabba the Hutt's former palace; Fennec Shand Cosbaby and Boba Fett Cosbaby presents the characters in their signature outfit and weapons; also Boba Fett (Missile Firing Version) captures the moment when he launches missile from his iconic helmet. Be sure to collect the latest Star Wars Cosbaby and rule the galaxy."