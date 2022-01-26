Hot Toys Reveals Star Wars The Mandalorian 1/6 Scale Koska Reeves

A new member of the Bo-Katan's Nite Owls comes to lief as Hot Toys reveals their newest 1/6th scale Star Wars figure. Coming straight out of The Mandalorian, Koska Reeves is ready or her close up with this impressive 12" tall figure. The Mandalorian will feature incredible sculpts as well as an unmasked portrait that shows a high likeness to WWE's very own Sasha Banks. This badass is ready to take on the Empire and anyone that gets in her way with a nice set of accessories, including a jetpack with fire effects, a rifle, a pistol, a grappling hook, and a flamethrower effect. Star Wars collectors will not want to miss own on adding another member of Bo-Katan's team to your collection. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Koska Reeves 1/6th Scale Figure is priced at $270, she is set to release in June 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Koska Reeves 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"As a member of the Nite Owls™, Koska Reeves is a fierce Mandalorian who fights alongside the legendary Bo-Katan Kryze™ in her pursuit to reclaim Mandalore™. During their journey, the Nite Owls™ cross paths with Din Djarin™ and assist him in saving the mysterious alien foundling Grogu™. In continuation of expanding the widely popular The Mandalorian collectible series, Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce the new 1/6th scale Koska Reeves collectible figure! The Koska Reeves collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with great likeness and detailed hair sculpture, Mandalorian helmet and armor with weathering effects, skillfully tailored under-suit, a jetpack with booster fire effects, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, a wired grappling hook, a flamethrower effect, a themed display stand and backdrop! Keep this loyal and fierce Mandalorian close in your Star Wars collection!"

The 1/6th scale Koska Reeves™ Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves in Star Wars: The Mandalorian series

One (1) newly crafted Koska Reeves Mandalorian helmet with articulated rangefinder

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and skin texture

Dark brown colored braided hair sculpture

Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons, and accessories

Approximately 28cm tall

Body with over 26 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding pistol

One (1) gesture hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) Koska Reeves' Mandalorian armor vest with distressed effects and jetpack (non-detechable)

One (1) pair of blue gauntlets with weathering effects

One (1) grey green colored long sleeves shirt

One (1) brown belt with pouches and pistol holsters

One (1) pair of blue knee guard with weathering effects

One (1) pair of grey green pants

One (1) pair of brown colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) rifle with strip

One (1) blaster pistol

One (1) wired grappling hook

Accessories:

Two (2) booster fire effect accessories (attachable to jetpack)

One (1) flamethrower effect accessory (attachable to gauntlet)

Specially designed dynamic figure stand with character nameplate and backdrop