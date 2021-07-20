How to Train Your Dragon Light Fury Statue Revealed at Sideshow

The mystical Light Fury from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is coming to Sideshow Collectibles. Standing 10.5" tall, this dragon is placed on a semi-translucent base that shows off the caverns of this new Hidden World. Capture her design straight from How to Train Your Dragon, Sideshow Collectibles gives the Light Fury a pearlescent white sheen and blue accents to capture her beauty. She will make a great companion piece to Sideshow's previous Toothless statue, and it looks like their babies will also be coming in a future release. The How to Train Your Dragon Light Fury is priced at $375. She is set to release between June – August 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Can you believe it? Toothless has a girlfriend. Sideshow presents the Light Fury Statue, inspired by the third installment of the beloved How to Train Your Dragon film franchise. A radiant rarity emerges from the islands beyond Berk! The Light Fury Statue measures 10.25" tall atop a semi-translucent base designed to capture the caverns of the Hidden World, a massive utopia for all of dragonkind. She sits delicately with her wings and tail tucked around the pink quartz-like perch surrounded by lush and colorful plant life."

"The polystone Light Fury Statue is fully sculpted and painted to capture the elegant details of the dragon's animated appearance in a collectible statue format. The Light Fury has scales on her head and claws on her feet, and the rounded fins of her tail and wings capture the softness of this secretive species of dragon. Finished with a pearlescent white sheen and blue accents, the Light Fury is a dazzling spectacle from deep within the Hidden World, coming out of hiding to join your collection."

"Pair her with her mate — the Toothless Statue by Sideshow, sold separately — for the ultimate tribute to the reigning king and queen of the dragons. Shed a little light on the mysteries of the Hidden World and bring home the Light Fury Statue for your How to Train Your Dragon collection today!"