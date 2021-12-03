Mojo Jojo is Back with New Beast Kingdom The Powerpuff Girls Figure

Chemical X has given fans a truly wacky and crazed villain with the arrival of Mojo Jojo from The Powerpuff Girls. This chimpanzee scientist is always having his plan thwarted by The Powerpuff Girls, and now he comes to life with Beast Kingdom. Mojo Jojo is ready for his master plan with this new highly detailed figure with 10 points of articulation and real fabric clothing. The cartoon villain will have a possible cape and comes with a nice set of accessories which includes swappable hands, three faces, Chemical X, and a removable hat. Give Mojo the criminal enterprise he so desperately wants with this awesome figure that is set to release in Q3 2022. Prices and pre-orders are not known just yet, but fans will be able to find him here when live.

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' takes viewers back to where it all started with the release of the three main heroes in articulable 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes', DAH form. Based on the very first iteration of the characters, each figure includes 5 points of articulation, providing collectors with many different ways to have the trio soar into the skies! Each character is matched with an accurate colored suit made of real fabric! A selection of replaceable face sculpts, arms and legs in different poses gives a large amount of ways to pose each character based on a desired mood!"

"The DX version of the set also comes with the infamous heart, used to showcase the girls in flight! Set as a base all the characters are able to be hooked on top to recreate the famous intro from the animated show! The Powerpuff DAH series is ready to be added to the DAH-052 Mojo Jojo monkey villain to complete the set of main characters. Make sure to add the entire range to your collection and bring Townsville to your home today!"

DAH designed figure, with around 5 points of articulation

Four (4) replaceable face sculpts (Regular, serious, angry, raised eyebrows)

Four (4) replaceable arms

Three (3) alternative leg designs (Regular, left angled, right angled)

Costume made of real fabric

DAH-055DX includes special, transparent heart shaped stand

Product Measurements ： Approx. 14 cm height

Approx. 14 cm height Release Date: Q3, 2022(7-9)