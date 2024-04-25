Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Unleash Maximum Carnage with New Marvel Legends Spider-Man Figure

Hasbro is ready to turn the streets red as they debut their new and exclusive Legends Retro Spider-Man figure with Carnage

Article Summary New Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man figure features Carnage.

Target exclusive release, equipped with a retro card back.

Includes new head sculpt, axe, spear, and tendril pack accessories.

The 6-inch figure boasts over 20 articulation points.

The streets are about to run red as Hasbro debuts their latest Marvel Legends exclusive with Carnage. Cletus Kasady is back and is joining the Retro Spider-Man Marvel Legends line at last. Releasing exclusive to Target, Carnage is ready to slice and dice up your collection with his own retro card back. This version of Carnage will feature the newer textured body from his previous release but will have a new head sculpt and accessories. This will include an axe and spear along with a tendril pack for his back, allowing fans to show off his superior symbiote connection. Whether you are looking to get even with Venom and take down one of the many spiders throughout New York, then look no further, as this is the figure you need. Getting a Carnage on a Marvel Legends Retro blister card is pretty sweet; sadly, the Target Exclusive aspect will make it tough to pre-order, so in-store options are the best bet to get him. Fans can find the product page for the Target Exclusive Carnage online, with the villain set to arrive in October 2024 for $24.99.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man Retro – Carnage (Target Exclusive)

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like Carnage from Marvel Comics. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Carnage and other Marvel action figures (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

INSPIRED BY MARVEL COMICS: This collectible Marvel figure in 6-inch scale (15 cm) is inspired by the appearance of Carnage throughout Marvel Comics — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: This figure features over 20 points of articulation and updated weapon arms

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Carnage action figure comes with an axe and spear accessory, as well as detachable tentacles for dynamic poseability

RETRO-STYLE PACKAGING: Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design

SINISTER SYMBIOTE: After integrating with the symbiote Venom's offspring, dangerous criminal Cletus Kasady became the ruthless villain Carnage

