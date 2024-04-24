Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Mr. Freeze Embraces the Ice with McFarlane Toys Once Again

McFarlane Toys is stepping back into the DC Multiverse once again with a brand new set of DC Comics inspired action figures

Article Summary New Mr. Freeze DC Multiverse figure by McFarlane Toys announced for June 2024.

Inspired by 'Batman: The Animated Series' with a realistic, detailed design.

Action figure includes iconic ice blaster and display base, priced at $22.99.

Pre-orders available now with a collectible art card featuring Mr. Freeze's story.

Prepare for a new ice age as Mr. Freeze is back with a brand new DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys. This marks the fourth Mr. Freeze figure to arrive for the hit DC Comics action figure line with a black light, Batman & Robin Forever, and the original, which also featured a Chase Platinum figure. This new release seems to pay homage to Batman: The Animated Series, but with an updated realistic take on the villain. Mr. Freeze will just come with a freeze ray gun and a display base, but he is packed with tons of icy detail to please fans. This might be a simple DC Multiverse repaint, but it is such an iconic look for the supervillain and a welcome addition to any Batman collection. Mr. Freeze is priced at $22.99, he is set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

Enjoy the Snow with McFarlane Toys New Mr. Freeze

"Once a brilliant scientist named Victor, his world shattered when his beloved wife Nora fell victim to a terminal illness. Determined to save her, Victor placed her in suspended animation, only to face a devastating accident that left him unable to survive above freezing temperatures. Embracing his new reality, he donned a special suit to maintain his existence and became Mr. Freeze, seeking vengeance against those who stole his happiness."

Product Features:

From the depths of sorrow to the heights of villainy, this incredibly detailed 7" scale figure from the DC MULTIVERSE™ by McFarlane Toys™ captures the essence of Mr. Freeze's chilling saga like never before.

Included with Mr. Freeze is his iconic ice blaster and a figure base for dynamic displays.

Plus, delve deeper into his tragic tale with a collectible art card featuring character art on the front and a gripping biography on the back.

