Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, the loyal subjects, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (IDW Comic) Alopex Figure Coming Soon

The Loyal Subjects are back and stepping out of the sewers with some brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures

Article Summary New IDW TMNT Alopex figure by The Loyal Subjects available for pre-order.

Comes with 31 points of articulation, swappable heads, and hands.

Alopex, once a Foot Clan member, allies with the Ninja Turtles.

Figure features twin Kamas, two head portraits, and durable body armor.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has a rich and vast history history that has been created over the past 30 years. There have been many different stories, movies, TV series, and much more, expanding their lore and adding new characters. One series that is easily overlooked by toy companies is the IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series. This comic is a popular run, and now, The Loyal Subjects have faithfully brought the comic to life with their BST AXN action figures. A fan-favorite enemy turned ally is now on the way with Alopex, who made her debut in 2011 with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Micro-Series #1.

Alopex is a mutant Arctic fox that has human intelligence and a human-like body after experimentation. She was saved by Shredder from the experiments and served as a faithful elite Foot Clan soldier. It was not until Shredder burned her home in Alaska that she turned against him and allied herself with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Loyal Subject brings Alopex to life with an impressive figure that comes with swappable hands, heads, and twin Kamas. Featuring 31 points of articulation and coming in at 5" tall, she will be a necessary addition to any TMNT fan. Pre-orders for the IDW TMNT Alopex figure are already live for $21.99 with a May 2024 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN Alopex (IDW Comic)

"A fan favorite finally in action figure form! Initially loyal to the Foot Clan after being subject to experimentation by Shredder turning her into a humanoid arctic fox, Alopex eventually breaks away and becomes an ally of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. She wears lightweight metal forearm guards, streamlined to maintain her agility and matching shin guards covering blue wrapped fabric and a brown tattered cape."

"Included are two head portraits, one with a calm expression and another with a fierce grimace ready for a fight. Her fighting weapons of choice today are twin Kamas which are farming tools that have been adapted into weapons. Includes three sets of interchangeable hand grips each with protective metal."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!