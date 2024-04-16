Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Burn Some Souls with the New Marvel Legends Danny Ketch Ghost Rider

Step into the Marvel Universe with Hasbro once again as some brand new Legends are on the way celebrating 85 Years

Article Summary New Marvel Legends Ghost Rider celebrates Marvel's 85th anniversary with Danny Ketch.

Hasbro releases Danny Ketch and Hell Cycle set, adding classic vehicle to the Legends line.

Detailed 6-inch figure comes with accessories, including chain and flame effects for the cycle.

Available for pre-order at $49.99 from April 30, 2024, on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

Get ready to burn some souls as the Ghost Rider is back as Hasbro unveils their newest Marvel Legends figure. Releasing as part of the latest Marvel Comics 85th Anniversary collection, a new set of iconic heroes is on the way. One of them is a new vehicle set featuring Ghost Rider, as Danny Ketch has returned and is taking his Hell Cycle for a ride. It has been quite some time since we have seen a vehicle set from Marvel Legends, let alone Danny Ketch, behind the wheel.

It was back in 2022 when we saw the new Marvel Legends Retro Johnny Blaze Ghost Rider release. Hell, in 2023, we also say Robbie Reyes tries to race on in with his Hell Charger, only to not get the correct backing on Hasbro's HasLab due to its unnecessarily high price tag. It is now time for Danny to step into the spotlight and this figure does just that, featuring an impressive sculpt, fire-chain, and a variety of flame effects for the Hell Cycle. Everything about this Ghost Rider is nicely done, and it will be nice to dish out a little Vengeance when this figure releases in Summer 2024. This beauty is only $49.99 and will go up for pre-order on April 30, 2024, at 1 PM on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Marvel Legends Ghost Rider (Danny Ketch) with Hell Cycle

"When Danny Ketch crosses paths with a cursed motorcycle, he is transformed into the Spirit of Vengeance, wielding supernatural powers as Ghost Rider. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GHOST RIDER (DANNY KETCH) (85TH ANNIVERSARY) figure set. This quality 6-inch scale figure and vehicle features deco inspired by their appearances in Marvel's Ghost Rider comics."

"The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play. Set comes with 6-inch scale Hell Cycle vehicle with moveable foot peg, semi-translucent fire wheels, and fire stands for displaying on 2 wheels or 1. Includes figure, bike and 9 comics-inspired accessories including motorcycle display pieces and alternate hands and chain for figure."

