Sideshow Captures the Love Between X-Men's Rogue and Gambit

A new uncanny statue has arrived from Sideshow Collectibles capturing the iconic love between two legendary members of the X-Men

Limited edition piece stands 18 inches tall, featuring iconic '90s-era X-Men costumes

Statue priced at $750, slated for a February 2025 release, with pre-orders available

Crafted detail includes a kinetic base with playing cards, capturing the couple's romance

The X-Men has been blowing in popularity recently, with releases like X-Men 97 on Disney+ and Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters this July. One of the biggest X-Men 97 episodes aired two weeks ago, which brought tears to many fans' eyes. The love between Rogue and Gambit was displayed throughout the episode, and now that love has been captured for eternity with Sideshow Collectibles. Two mutants have never been more in love, and this statue showcases just that with this uncanny 18" tall statue. Supercharged and ready for romance, Rogue and Gambit are beautifully sculpted here, capturing some signature design from Marvel Comics. Displayed on a kinetic base filled with playing cards, Rogue has literally swept Gambit right off his feet. A lot of heart and soul was put into this statue that captures these flirtatious X-Men madly in love. The Rogue and Gambit statue is no cheap feature, though, coming in at $750 with a February 2025 release date. Fans can pre-order one right on Sideshow Collectibles, which does offer payment plans.

Sideshow Debuts New X-Men Rogue and Gambit Statue

"Sideshow presents the Rogue and Gambit Statue. This romantic Marvel collectible highlights the flirtatious relationship between two heroes who just love to break the rules. Ooh la la, chère! Measuring 18.5" tall, 11" wide, and 9" deep, the Rogue and Gambit Statue finds these two mutant lovebirds wrapped in a supercharged embrace that's literally swept them off their feet. These X-Men can't help but steal a moment of their own while on the battlefield, with Anna Marie smacking a big red kiss on the ace that was likely up Remy LeBeau's sleeve."

"Suspended on clouds of pink kinetic energy, the pair smile despite the danger — since it certainly won't get in the way of their hearts' desires. After all, what's romance without a little risk? Inspired by these characters' appearances across Marvel media, this fully sculpted X-Men collectible captures the essence of an iconic comics couple with the power of polystone and true love. Every detail, from Rogue and Gambit's playful posing to the vibrant color palette of their classic '90s-era uniforms, creates an eye-catching centerpiece for your collection.

