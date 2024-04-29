Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, iron studios

Protect Sector 2814 with Iron Studios DC Comics Green Lantern Statue

Iron Studios is back with an impressive assortment of new Art Scale statues including a new Deluxe DC Comics Unleashed piece

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Green Lantern 1/10 Art Scale Deluxe statue featuring Hal Jordan and Ch’p.

The statue brings Sector 2814's protectors to life, complete with Jordan's lantern power army visual.

Highly detailed collectible highlights Green Lantern lore and is available for pre-order at $249.99.

Expect the release of this stunning addition to Green Lantern collections in the first quarter of 2025.

In darkest day, in brightest night! The infamous DC Comics Green Lantern Corps. has arrived at Iron Studios. A brand new DC Unleashed Deluxe statue has arrived to light up your collection, which features two legendary Lanterns. Hal Jordan and Ch'p have landed in Sector 2814 with this impressive 1/10 Art Scale statue. Standing 9.3" tall, these Green Lanterns mean business, and Hal summons his own lantern power army behind him. From a metallic green super suit to the textured fur on Ch'p, no evil will escape this DC Comics statue sight. It would be pretty remarkable to see more Lanterns come to life from Iron Studios, from Kilowagg and Sinestro to Kyle Radner and John Stewart, the Corps. is vast and full of heroes and villains to craft. As for this release, the cosmos have never felt more safe, and the statue will be an impressive addition to any fan's own Green Lantern Corps. collection. Pre-orders are already live online for $249.99, and these Lanterns are getting a Q1 2025 release date.

Green Lantern Unleashed Deluxe – DC Comics

"Military test pilot Hal Jordan was abducted in the Californian desert by the dying alien Abin Sur, chosen by his power ring, Sur wanted Hal to succeed him in the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic police force that has protected the universe for billions of years, created by the so-called Guardians of the Universe, one of the first intelligent life forms in the universe."

"Hal accepted and became the first human inducted into the Corps, trained at the headquarters on the planet Oa. Jordan inherited the Green Lantern mantle, acting as a galactic cop, it was his job to serve and protect all life in Sector 2814, where Earth is located. His powers stem from his Power Ring and the Green Lantern Power Battery, which in the hands of someone capable of overcoming fear, allows the user to channel their willpower to create all kinds of fantastic constructs, capable of conjuring whatever their imagination commands."

