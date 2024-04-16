Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Carol Danvers is Warbird with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Exclusive

Step into the Marvel Universe with Hasbro once again as some brand new Legends are on the way celebrating 85 Years

Article Summary Carol Danvers as Warbird joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends for 85th Anniversary.

New Warbird figure features alternate head sculpts and articulated body.

Target exclusive, priced at $24.99, set for Summer 2024 release.

More 85-Year Marvel Legends coming, including Spider-Man and Wolverine.

Carol Danvers has taken up many mantles over the past decades inside the world of Marvel Comics. Arriving in Marvel Super-Heroes #13, Carol was introduced to us as a U.S. Air Force officer who later gained superpowers after an explosion involving Kree technology. Her DNA was merged with that of the Kree superhero Mar-Vell, who many Marvel fans know as Captain Marvel. Starting out as Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers later took up a new costume and identity as Warbird, joining the Avengers, and Hasbro is capturing her legacy as Warbird with a new Marvel Legends exclusive.

Releasing with Target, Warbird is back and better than ever on the brand new female-Legends highly articulated body. Carol will come with two different head sculpts as well as a variety of swappable hands. This is one impressive exclusive figure that will continue to help Hasbro celebrate 85 years of Marvel Comics. Pre-orders are unknown at this time, but Warbird is set for a Summer 2024 release, and she will be priced at $24.99. Keep your eyes peeled for more Marvel 85-Year Marvel Legends coming soon with Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, Wolverine, and more.

Marvel's Warbird Takes Flight with New Marvel Legends Exclusive

"After damaging her powers while saving Earth's sun, Carol Danvers joins a team of Avengers and takes on the codename of Warbird. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WARBIRD (85th ANNIVERSARY) figure. For the first time, fans can add Carol Danvers as Marvel's Warbird to their collection. This quality 6-inch scale figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Avengers comics with her black Warbird-era costume from her time on the Avengers team."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available later this year exclusively at Target. Pre-order info coming soon!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!