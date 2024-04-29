Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Jim Lee Superman 1:6 Scale Statue

McFarlane Toys is bringing some iconic DC Comics artwork to life as they debut some new 1:6 scale statue from the DC Multiverse

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1:6 scale Superman statue based on Jim Lee's art.

Statue inspired by Superman #204 features a posable fabric cape and vibrant colors.

Included with the figure is a collectible art card and a McFarlane Digital Collectible.

Available for pre-order at $49.99 for a June 2024 release with more DC figures to come.

It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's McFarlane Toys with a brand new 1/6 scale Superman statue. Coming to life right from the pages of DC Comics, McFarlane has debut their newest DC Multiverse statue. The artwork of Jim Lee comes to life for this release featuring the iconic Man of Steel pose from Superman #204. The colors are bright on this release, and he will feature a possible fabric cape, allowing DC Comics fans to dimply him how they would like. McFarlane was also sure to include a collectible art card and a redeem code for a companion McFarlane Digital Collectible. It would not be surprising if we saw the companion Batman #608 statue arrive in the future, either. The future looks bright with this statue, and collectors can bring home this Jim Lee Superman statue for $49.99 with a June 2024 release. For fans who need more Jim Lee artwork brought to life, be on the lookout for the companion, The Flash statue.

Superman by Jim Lee 1:6 Scale Statue with Digital Collectible

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath."

Product Features:

Based on the design by Jim Lee

Includes McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Includes large display base and collectible art card

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC DIRECT™ statues

