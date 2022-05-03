Mountain Dew Purple Thunder Debuts as Circle K Exclusive Flavor

It is time to taste the open road as Mountain Dew is revving their engines with a new flavor of Dew. There are so many Dew flavors out there, and I LOVE IT, Major Melon and Spark have stayed on the market longer than I expected, and their Zero Sugar flavors are perfect. Flamin' Hot Dew just arrived not too long ago, and another new one is here! However, this Mountain Dew will be a retailer exclusive as Circle K has acquired this thunderous flavor. Our friends over at MTN Dew sent us a very sweet swag care package for the event, and we are unboxing it just for you. It is time to introduce the world to Mountain Dew Purple Thunder which features a blast Blackberry and Plum flavor.

Our Dew Care Package was loaded with goodies starting with an 18 oz MTN Dew Purple Thunder Palermo. The purple color is definitely enforced here and to make it even better, we got two light-up ice cubes to enhance the experience. Other items included themed socks, a bandana, stickers, and a fun Circle K x DEW license plate. These new bottle art designs are fantastic, and Purple Thunder is no different with a Berry Biker theme, which I am here for. This new Purple Thunder flavor will be found exclusively at Circle K in both 20oz bottles and for the first time as a Polar Pop flavor. Fan cans currently find this flavor in-stores right now at their local Circle K.

We are putting the swag in the rearview mirror now as we dive into the flavor of Mountain Dew Purple Thunder. The Blackberry and Plum flavor is a welcoming one, and it is its own thing while staying similar to past purple Mountain Dew flavors. If I had to narrow it down it would be an interesting combination of MTN Dew Pitch Black and MNT DEW.S.A. I loved DEW.S.A and with summer rolling on it this is a great way to kick off those hot months. Mountain Dew Purple Thunder is not a grape soda and focuses more on that berry aspect which is great. Circle K has a keeper here, and I will surely be going to acquire some when I hit the open road.