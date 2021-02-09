NASCAR Gets Animated As Mattel Announces Pixar's Cars Crossover

Things are about to get animated as Disney and Pixar's Cars Week is back and just in time for the Daytona 500. This year Mattel has announced their partnership with NASCAR and that they are bringing some of your favorite NASCAR drivers into the world of Pixar's Cars. This is an amazing crossover that adds an animated touch to some amazing drivers as well as giving a NASCAR touches on some of the classic characters from Cars. Some of these characters will include the speedster Lightning McQueen, Jackson Storm, everyone's favorite Mater, Luigi and Guido (who come in a two-pack). The fun does not end there either as NASCAR drivers get animated as well, which will include:

Chase Elliot

Austin Dillon

William Byron

Ryan Blaney

Joey Logano

Daniel Suarez

Aric Almirola

Kyle Busch

Stepping into their roles, these legendary drivers are ready to go for gold at the Piston Cup. Each of these Cars x NASCAR Mattel collectibles will be exclusive to Walmart and are expected to release throughout the year. Even now, the 1:55-scale singles are available in-store, and fans can also find them located online and here. Whether you want a NASCAR inspired Lightning McQueen or you want your favorite driver in Disney/Pixar format, then these are the collectibles for you.

"Disney and Pixar's Cars Week is back, and you're invited to join the action-packed week leading up to this year's Daytona 500 on February 14th. Whether you're a rookie or a pro, Cars Week is the perfect chance to put your pedal to the metal and test the speed limits! With all new products and activations inspired by your favorite real-life NASCAR drivers and iconic Disney and Pixar's Cars characters, there is no telling how far you and your four-wheeled friends will go."

"This year, Disney and Pixar's Cars teamed up with Mattel and NASCAR for the ultimate collaboration. Classic Cars characters like Lightning McQueen, Jackson Storm, Mater, Luigi, and Guido have been NASCARified, and some of the most notable NASCAR drivers, including Chase Elliot, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Aric Almirola, and Kyle Busch have been transformed into die-cast. Check out NASCAR drivers Chase Elliot, Austin Dillon, and William Bryon next to their inspired die-cast (above). Coming soon to a Walmart near you!"