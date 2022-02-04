Resident Evil Tyrant-002 Arises as Numskull Reveals New Statue

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was a terrible rendition of the video games and rushed the plot of two greta games. Even the finale was a bore even though they introduced the terrifying Tyrant to the silver screen. However, we are getting nice blast from the past as we get a new statue rising up from Numskull is on the way. The powerful and deadly bioweapon known as Tyrant-002 from the hit Capcom video game Resident Evil is back. Standing at 11" tall, this hand-painted and limited edition statue is loaded with gruesome detail for any fan. Numskull really captivated the mutated characteristics of this boss villain from his claw to the growing mutants across his body. The Resident Evil Tyrant-002 statue from Numskull is priced at $104.99 and is set to release in July 2022. Pre-Order for this statue are already live and collectors can find him right here.

"The notorious Tyrant-002 was born from Arklay Laboratory's attempt to create the "ultimate living form," possessing great power and intellect and dominating anything that gets in its way. This high-quality Tyrant T-002 statue stands at 11 inches tall and comes with all the finishing touches that fans would expect to see, including its gigantic claw, mutated cell details, veins, and attacking stance. This super exclusive collector's item is a must-have for any fan of Resident Evil franchise."

Product Features

11 inches (27.60cm)

From the Resident Evil video games

Highly detailed

Hand painted

Limited edition