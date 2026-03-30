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Sideshow Announces New The Creature from the Black Lagoon Statue

The Creature from the Black Lagoon rises from the depths with a new Sideshow Collectibles Premium Format Figure

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles unveils a new Creature from the Black Lagoon Premium Format Figure for fans.

The Gill-man statue stands 31.5 inches tall, with intricate detailing and a dramatic underwater pose.

This officially licensed Universal Monsters collectible is limited edition and highly detailed.

Pre-orders are now open for $750, with payment plans and a scheduled release in May 2027.

Sideshow Collectibles is back as they capture a new monster that goes bump in the night for their Universal Monsters collection. The Gill-man from Creature from the Black Lagoon is one of classic cinema's most iconic monsters. Discovered in the remote Amazon, the creature is an amphibious humanoid that showcases a hidden link between land and sea evolution. Its creepy scaled design, webbed hands, and haunting underwater movements give it a truly unique, eerie presence that would scare audiences. Sideshow now gives new life to the Creature of the Black Lagoon with a brand new limited edition statue.

Coming in at a whopping 31.5" tall, the Gil-man is depicted reaching up from the depths in great detail. Swimming upward for his next pre or just rising to the surface, Sideshow captured a lot of detail with this release. This includes the seaweed at the base, the monster's amphibious details, and the air bubbles surrounding him. Everything you know and love about the horror of the Gill-man is captured, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles. Fans can reserve one now for $750, and payment plans are available with a May 2027 release date.

Creature from the Black Lagoon Premium Format Figure

"Sideshow presents the Creature from the Black Lagoon Premium Format™ Figure. This officially licensed Universal Monsters collectible is an awe-inspiring tribute to one of the most iconic monster movies ever to grace the silver screen. Now in three-dimensional, quarter-scale, full-color form, fans can collect the mysterious, misunderstood Gill-Man who lurks deep in the jungle … and in our hearts."

"Delving into the depths of monster cinema, Sideshow dares to discover what scientists and explorers have only called the Creature! Measuring 31.5" tall, 13.18" wide, and 12.8" deep, the Creature from the Black Lagoon Premium Format™ Figure depicts the Gill-Man reaching closer to the river's surface. This amphibious humanoid swims upwards through murky water, translucent plants, and air bubbles, surrounded by a school of red piranhas."

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