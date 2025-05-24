Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, thundercats

Take Down Those Thundercats with Mondo's 1/6 Mumm-Ra Figure

A new Timed Edition 1/6 scale Mondo figure is on the way as they expand their Thundercats collection with Mumm-Ra

Mumm-Ra, the ever-living sorcerer from ThunderCats, is one of the most iconic cartoon villains of the 1980s. Dwelling in the Black Pyramid, Mumm-Ra is an ancient and undead being who draws his power from the sinister Ancient Spirits of Evil. He transforms from a decrepit, bandaged mummy into a hulking powerhouse with the chant, "Ancient Spirits of Evil, transform this decayed form to Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living!" His goal is to conquer Third Earth and defeat the ThunderCats, especially Lion-O, who threatens his plans.

The fury of Mumm-Ra now comes to life in glorious 1/6 scale as Mondo unveils their newest Timed Edition figure. This Thudercats villain is ready for Third Earth domination, standing 14" tall, with fabric elements and an impressive sculpt. As for accessories, Mondo loaded up this Timed Edition with five swappable face portraits, helmets, and weapons, including the Sword of Plun-Darr and the Golden Sphere of Seti. Ma-Mutt is also included with a swappable portrait, and pre-orders are live for $280. Pre-orders are only open until June 20 with a December 2025 release date.

ThunderCats – Mumm-Ra 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition

"Battle Lion-O and the ThunderCats with the demon priest Mumm-Ra, the next figure in our Mondo THUNDERCATS line! Designed with premium features including fabric elements, the Mumm-Ra 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands, portraits and weapons … including the Sword of Plun-Darr and Golden Sphere of Seti! Available for just one month, this deluxe Timed Edition Figure is topped off with exclusive extras like All-Powerful portraits and the faithful canine Ma-Mutt!"

Product includes

Mumm-Ra Figure

Smile Portrait

Angry Portrait

Goggle Helmet Portrait

All-Powerful Portrait

Crumbling All-Powerful Portrait

x4 Pairs of Hands

Power Orb Hand

Helmet

All-Powerful Helmet

Sphere of Seti

Classic Sword

Classic Knife

Sword of Plun-Dar

Flaming Sword of Plun-Dar

Ma-Mutt Accessory Figure with Alternate Portrait

Figure Stand

