Our The Mandalorian Gift Guide Contains the Bounty You Seek

The Mandalorian season two Is in full swing, and fans can't get enough. This live-action Disney+ Star Wars tale takes fans to new worlds and introduces them to a new cast of characters. The second season will continue to play throughout December continue the hype up throughout the holiday season. We picked some of the best The Mandalorian collectibles on this side of the galaxy that will be perfect gifts for yourself, family, and friends. Starting our gift guide first is the most recent Star Wars: The Vintage Collection carbonized figures. These new carbonized 3.75 inch figures feature a new shiny carbonized deco that stands out from the previous wave. These figures bring back that classic Kenner Star Wars style with some of your favorite characters from The Mandalorian. These figures are exclusive to Walmart, priced at $17.99, and can be found located here. Things then get a little bigger as we dive into Star Wars: The Black Series from Hasbro. The 6-inch figures give a little more articulation and detail to some of your favorite characters from The Mandalorian. There are already quite a few out with Beskar Armor Mandalorian, Incinerator Trooper, and the Armorer. They are priced at $19.99, found here, and a simple solution for any Star Wars fan.

The adventures for The Mandalorian continue with our next gift guide collectible as we take a look at the Mission Fleet. The Mission Fleet is a new series from Hasbro that features miniaturized Star Wars characters with vehicles. The Mandalorian and The Child are together once again and ready for any adventure you throw at them. The Star Wars Mission Fleet vehicle figure pack is priced at $12.93 and can be found located here. Our last The Mandalorian collectible that will be a must-have for fans this holiday season takes us to shopDisney. shopDisney has an exclusive 15-inch talking The Mandalorian action figure. With an equipped flamethrower and actual voice lines, this figure will be a fun surprise to open this holiday season. With lights, sound, and 12 points of articulation, this figure will be a fun addition to any Star Wars collection. He is priced at $32.99, and he can be found or located here. The Mandalorian is easily one of the hottest television shows right now, and all of these collectibles are perfect ideas for gifts this holiday season. There is something here for any fan of this bounty hunter from stocking stuffers to big talking action figures. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for more gift guides to help you this holiday season.