Boss Fight Studios Debuts New Conan the Barbarian H.A.C.K.S. Figure

Boss Fight Studio has revealed their new Conan the Barbarian 1:18 scale figure as part of their H.A.C.K.S. figure line

The figure is inspired by Conan’s early adventures in Vanaheim and features premium articulation.

Includes two interchangeable portraits, multiple weapons, removable armor, and extra accessories.

Pre-orders are live for $29.99, with the Conan action figure set to release in Q3 2026.

Conan the Barbarian is the legendary sword-and-sorcery hero created by Robert E. Howard, back in 1931. He was born in the rugged land of Cimmeria and was famed for his unmatched strength, cunning, and warrior's code. Living in the mythical Hyborian Age, Conan embarks on brutal adventures, taking on villainous sorcerers, traveling with pirates, and rising from thief to king. Conan the Barbarian has had plenty of new collectibles recently, with figures from Frazetta Girls, Super7, and even Boss Fight Studio.

Boss Fight Studio is now honoring this iconic figure once again as they debut their new Conan the Barbarian Hero H.A.C.K.S. 1/18 scale action figure. Inspired by Conan's early days as a young warrior in Vanaheim, this figure features an impressive sculpt along with two interchangeable portraits. He will also come with a sword and dagger with sheaths, along with a variety of removable armor. Conan the Barbarian can now team up with Red Sonja with Boss Fights Studio's going Hero H.A.C.K.S. line, and pre-orders are already live for $29.99 with a Q3 2026 release.

Conan the Barbarian 1:18 Scale Hero H.A.C.K.S. Action Figure

"Come with us to the Hyborian Age! Come with us, back to the dark centuries which sprawl between the sinking of Atlantis and the dawn of recorded time. To the days when the now-forgotten land of Aquilonia was the mightiest of nations and a man's life was worth no more than the strength of his sword-arm! Come with us to the raw, untamed world of Conan the Barbarian!"

"Inspired by Conan's time as a young warrior fighting alongside the Aesir in Vanaheim, this 1:18th scale figure features premium articulation and pose-ability. Includes: premium 1:18 scale figure, alternate portrait, necklace, bracers, belt, sword, sword sheath, dagger, dagger sheath, 2 pairs of hands, and figure stand."

