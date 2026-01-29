Posted in: Board Games, Collectibles, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, netflix

MONOPOLY: KPop Demon Hunters Edition Coming Soon from Hasbro

Get ready to protect the Honmoon by bringing home some brand new collectibles for the world wide phenomenon: Kpop Demon Hunters

Article Summary MONOPOLY: KPop Demon Hunters Edition launches August 2026, inspired by the Netflix animated hit.

Compete to win fans, rehearse, and battle demons as you build your idol empire on a custom game board.

A special MONOPOLY Deal: KPop Demon Hunters card game is already available for fans to purchase now.

Perfect for 2-6 players, the game brings classic MONOPOLY fun to KPop Demon Hunters collectors and fans.

Hasbro is releasing a full‑sized Monopoly board game inspired by KPop Demon Hunters. It is set to hit shelves around August 1, 2026, with an MSRP of about $24.99. This version takes the classic Monopoly experience and rethemes it around the hit Netflix animated film, letting players move around a custom board featuring characters, locations, and story elements from the movie. Instead of traditional properties, players compete to win fans, rehearse at iconic venues, and battle demons as they try to become the most successful idol and demon hunter on the board. This is not the first time Hasbro has tackled the world of Demon Hunters, as they have already created the Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters Card game, which is already up for purchase.

Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters Card Game is a fast‑playing card game versions of Monopoly that focus on quick set collection and themed action cards tied to the film's plot and characters. They are compact and portable, perfect for short play sessions, unlike your typical Monopoly board game. So if you want something in your hands now, do not want to snag on sup today. However, if you need that full traditional Monopoly board, with longer gameplay, and fun KPop Demon Hunters game pieces, then be on the lookout for its August 2026 release at major retail stores like Target.

Monopoly x KPop Demon Hunters Game

"Do it for the fans in the MONOPOLY: KPop Demon Hunters Edition game! Players can imagine putting their star power to the test as they rehearse at iconic venues to prepare for their big performance. Win awards and win over fans while hunting demons—and fellow players! The player with the most fans at the end of the game wins. This board game combines classic MONOPOLY gameplay with characters, locations, and themes from the hit Netflix animated film."

"It's a fun family game for kids and adults to enjoy as a cozy 2 player game or party game with up to 6 people. Break out this MONOPOLY game for game nights, vacations, holidays, and more! KPop Demon Hunters toys and games are also cool holiday and birthday gifts for kids ages 8+, tweens, teens, and adults."

