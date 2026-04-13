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Naraka the Undying Savage Crucible Exclusive Figure Awakens 

Step into the chaotic and war-torn world of Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios debuts their 2026 convention exclusives

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Article Summary

  • Naraka the Undying debuts as a Savage Crucible Zolocon convention exclusive figure by Harvinger Studios.
  • Lore-rich design features a cursed warrior bound by a soul-trapping crystal and endless death-rebirth cycle.
  • Comes with alternate heads, hands, dual swords, and a demonic mask; impressive sculpt and articulation.
  • Available at conventions and online for $49.99; perfect addition for collectors of Savage Crucible figures.

Naraka the Undying is a new lore-rich figure to release as part of Harvinger Studios' Savage Crucible line. Debuting as a Zolocon exclusive, this figure was initially available in limited quantities and has since had a smaller online drop. Naraka will be released through partnered retailers and then through the Savage Crucible online shop in the summer. Cursed by a dying witch, Naraka becomes a vessel for a soul-binding crystal that traps countless spirits within him, forcing him into an endless cycle of death and rebirth. Harvinger Studios was sure to have this design reflect on his delightfully dark narrative.

Naraka the Undying features an intricate sculpt, layered armor, impressive articulation, and a nice set of accessories. This will include extra hands, dual blue and red swords, a removable demi-mask, and an extra head sculpt. A lot of the characters in Savage Crucible capture a more sword-and-sorcery vibe, while Naraka walks a fine line between an almost cyborg look. This will surely stand out among the other creations in the Savage Crucible universe, like Who-Man! If you are attending any toy convention this summer, be on the lookout for Naraka at the Savage Crucible booth, as well as an online drop through their shop for $49.99.

Savage Crucible: Naraka the Undying – Zolocon Exclusive

"When they came, they butchered everyone in the village – every man, woman, and child. The witch, the last of her family, bound her vengeance into a crystal tuned to resonate with a single bloodline – the lineage of her family's killer. As she labored through her final breath, slumping upon his blade in her chest, she pressed the crystal against the killer's face. Flesh was seared. His eye collapsed, and the crystal sank through the sludge. Jagged tendrils erupted from its surface – penetrating the surrounding tissue and rooting itself into the bones of his skull. The marauder died screaming, with the witch's last words haunting him: "You took everyone from me. Now your line will never rest." 

Contents

  • Naraka the Undying figure
  • Alternate head
  • 2 Pairs of hands
  • 2 Swords
  • Metal demi mask

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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