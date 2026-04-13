Naraka the Undying Savage Crucible Exclusive Figure Awakens 

Naraka the Undying is a new lore-rich figure to release as part of Harvinger Studios' Savage Crucible line. Debuting as a Zolocon exclusive, this figure was initially available in limited quantities and has since had a smaller online drop. Naraka will be released through partnered retailers and then through the Savage Crucible online shop in the summer. Cursed by a dying witch, Naraka becomes a vessel for a soul-binding crystal that traps countless spirits within him, forcing him into an endless cycle of death and rebirth. Harvinger Studios was sure to have this design reflect on his delightfully dark narrative.

Naraka the Undying features an intricate sculpt, layered armor, impressive articulation, and a nice set of accessories. This will include extra hands, dual blue and red swords, a removable demi-mask, and an extra head sculpt. A lot of the characters in Savage Crucible capture a more sword-and-sorcery vibe, while Naraka walks a fine line between an almost cyborg look. This will surely stand out among the other creations in the Savage Crucible universe, like Who-Man! If you are attending any toy convention this summer, be on the lookout for Naraka at the Savage Crucible booth, as well as an online drop through their shop for $49.99.