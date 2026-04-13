Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible
Naraka the Undying Savage Crucible Exclusive Figure Awakens
Step into the chaotic and war-torn world of Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios debuts their 2026 convention exclusives
Article Summary
- Naraka the Undying debuts as a Savage Crucible Zolocon convention exclusive figure by Harvinger Studios.
- Lore-rich design features a cursed warrior bound by a soul-trapping crystal and endless death-rebirth cycle.
- Comes with alternate heads, hands, dual swords, and a demonic mask; impressive sculpt and articulation.
- Available at conventions and online for $49.99; perfect addition for collectors of Savage Crucible figures.
Savage Crucible: Naraka the Undying – Zolocon Exclusive
"When they came, they butchered everyone in the village – every man, woman, and child. The witch, the last of her family, bound her vengeance into a crystal tuned to resonate with a single bloodline – the lineage of her family's killer. As she labored through her final breath, slumping upon his blade in her chest, she pressed the crystal against the killer's face. Flesh was seared. His eye collapsed, and the crystal sank through the sludge. Jagged tendrils erupted from its surface – penetrating the surrounding tissue and rooting itself into the bones of his skull. The marauder died screaming, with the witch's last words haunting him: "You took everyone from me. Now your line will never rest."
Contents
- Naraka the Undying figure
- Alternate head
- 2 Pairs of hands
- 2 Swords
- Metal demi mask