Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, revoltech
New Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi Batman Beyond Classic Ver. Revealed
Neo-Gotham awaits as a new Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi Batman Beyond Classic Ver. is on the way in his classic batsuit
Article Summary
- Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi unveils a highly articulated Batman Beyond Classic Version figure.
- Terry McGinnis dons his iconic black-and-red batsuit, inspired by the 2000s Batman Beyond cartoon.
- Figure features winged design, heel thrusters, alternate unmasked head, and dynamic posing options.
- Pre-orders open April 17, 2026, with release planned for Q1 2027 and pricing around $62-$105.
Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi Batman Beyond Classic Ver.
"From the comic "Batman Beyond" depicting the future Gotham City, the next generation Batman suit worn by high school student Terry, who succeeded Bruce Wayne's successor, is again lined up to Amazing Yamaguchi! This time, I imagined the cartoon style of the early comics. The proportions are deformed, and the details of the suit are also minimally arranged."
"The wings that resemble bats are movable by hinges in the center of the joint at the base in addition to the joints at the base. It can be applied to various actions along with a wide range of Yamaguchi-style movable posing, such as flying in the sky with the thruster injection of the heel, hiding with the body wrapped in the body, and using it as a weapon along with the arms. It also comes with an angry and dignified face replacement head."