Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, revoltech

New Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi Batman Beyond Classic Ver. Revealed

Neo-Gotham awaits as a new Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi Batman Beyond Classic Ver. is on the way in his classic batsuit

Article Summary Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi unveils a highly articulated Batman Beyond Classic Version figure.

Terry McGinnis dons his iconic black-and-red batsuit, inspired by the 2000s Batman Beyond cartoon.

Figure features winged design, heel thrusters, alternate unmasked head, and dynamic posing options.

Pre-orders open April 17, 2026, with release planned for Q1 2027 and pricing around $62-$105.

Return to Neo-Gotham with the new Amazing Yamaguchi Batman Beyond Classic Version from Kaiyodo. This new figure offers a sleek, fresh interpretation of the futuristic Dark Knight, inspired by the iconic 2000s cartoon Batman Beyond. This figure captures Terry McGinnis in a sleek, stylized black-and-red batsuit with impressive detailing that echoes his animated roots. Designed with Revoltech's signature articulation, Terry will stand 6.7" tall and can be posed from iconic high-speed aerial maneuvers to stealthy crouches. Kaiyodo was sure to capture Batman Beyond's signature winged design as well, which adds a dramatic effect to poses. Thruster details in the heels enhance the sense of motion, and to help add personality, the figure includes an alternate unmasked head sculpt. Batman Beyond is an iconic 2000s version of the Dark Knight, and this figure nicely captures him perfectly in the Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi style. Pre-orders are set to arrive on April 17, 2026, for roughly $62 in yen, with something around $105 on local import sites, and he is set to arrive in Q1 2027.

Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi Batman Beyond Classic Ver.

"From the comic "Batman Beyond" depicting the future Gotham City, the next generation Batman suit worn by high school student Terry, who succeeded Bruce Wayne's successor, is again lined up to Amazing Yamaguchi! This time, I imagined the cartoon style of the early comics. The proportions are deformed, and the details of the suit are also minimally arranged."

"The wings that resemble bats are movable by hinges in the center of the joint at the base in addition to the joints at the base. It can be applied to various actions along with a wide range of Yamaguchi-style movable posing, such as flying in the sky with the thruster injection of the heel, hiding with the body wrapped in the body, and using it as a weapon along with the arms. It also comes with an angry and dignified face replacement head."

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