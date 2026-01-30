Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mattel Gives Collectors First Look at Upcoming DC Comics Figures

The DC Comic universe is changing as the toy license moves from McFarlane Toys to Mattel at the end of the year

For years, McFarlane Toys held the DC Comics license, producing the popular DC Multiverse line of highly detailed 7‑inch figures. That started after Mattel lost the rights to DC toy production in 2019, making McFarlane the leading adult/action figure licensee. However, in 2025, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Mattel would once again gain the license as they signed a multi‑year global licensing agreement. This marks a significant shift, effectively returning DC toy production to Mattel after several years under McFarlane. McFarlane will continue DC releases through the end of 2026, and now Mattel has given DC Comics fans a first look at their upcoming line of figures.

Nuremberg Toy Fair is happening, and it appears that Steve Ozer, Mattel's Action Figure Marketing Manager, has teased the upcoming release. One image on his Instagram was showcased, which unveiled the first look at the first wave of 6.5" figures. They are described as scaled with our favorite lines, but will surely be slightly smaller than the ongoing DC Multiverse line. The poster showcases new figures kicking off what could be Wave 1, including Jon Stewart as Green Lantern, Batman (Black Batsuit), Superman, Deathstroke, Joker, Batman (Gray and Blue Batsuit), Robin, and Flash. This set is supposed to be kid-focused with collector appeal, but an entire series of collector-focused DC Comics figures is set to launch in 2027.

It is hard to know what the figures will look like based on just renders, but Mattel had the DC license for years, with plenty of kid-focused styles in the past. McFarlane's DC Multiverse has both pros and cons, but after many years, they're starting to get the hang of things with a nice variety of figures, fabric capes, more female heroes, and even some fun Red Platinum Edition chases. Hopefully, Mattel can take a page from its book to craft something fun for DC Comics fans to appreciate. Be sure to stay then for more information on the upcoming Mattel DC Comics figures set to arrive in Fall 2026. In the meantime, be sure to snag up any DC Multiverse figure to finish your collection before they vanish at the end of this year.

