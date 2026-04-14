Unend: The Cosmic Autio Series Has Launched Its Final Season

Posted in: Critical Role, Pop Culture | Tagged: critical role, Metapigeon, podcast, Third Person, Unend

Unend: The Cosmic Audio Series Has Launched Its Final Season

The third and final season of Unend is underway from the trio of the Midst podcast and the crew at Critical Role on multiple platforms

Article Summary Unend launches its third and final season, bringing new cosmic adventures to the Midst Universe.

The audio series is created and performed by Third Person—Xen, Sara Wile, and Matt Roen.

This season follows a supernatural ship's crew navigating deep space, reality, and existential mysteries.

Produced by Metapigeon and Critical Role, Unend expands the acclaimed sci-fantasy Midst Cosmos saga.

This past week, the third and final season of Unend kicked off, as we take on new adventures with the trio behind the Midst podcast. Produced by Metapidgeon and Critical Role, the collective trio of audio storytellers who have become known as Third Person have put together an adventure through time and space that has captivated listeners for the past two seasons, but now it looks like they will be wrapping up this run with a new set of stories that will truly challenge the passengers on this journey. The first episode is live across Midst.co, Beacon.TV, YouTube, and multiple podcast platforms, as we have more details (and the trailer) of what to expect below.

Unend Takes Daring Souls Into The Depths Of Time and Space

Created, produced, and performed by Xen, Sara Wile, and Matt Roen, known collectively as Third Person, Unend is the latest entry in the Midst Cosmos, a reality-bending sci-fantasy universe that is also home to the Midst and Moonward series. The season follows a supernatural ship and its crew as they venture across the furthest reaches of the known cosmos. As they attempt to get back on course, they're pulled deeper into the maze of reality, where strange truths, new threats, and revelations await behind every door. Even if they make it home, who will they be by the time they get there?

About Metapigeon

Metapigeon is Critical Role's development and production company that seeks to expand the universe of its existing worlds, characters, and stories, as well as develop, incubate, and guide new IP generated internally or in partnership with creators for all facets of entertainment. The first major projects under the Metapigeon umbrella include the critically acclaimed animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, as well as the upcoming animated series Mighty Nein. As part of Critical Role's continued dedication to storytelling, community, and imagination, Metapigeon is a haven for like-minded creatives, writers, and artists who want to tell memorable and meaningful stories to a global audience. Metapigeon showcases Critical Role's unique ability to develop narratives that connect with people from all walks of life by cultivating storytelling through television, film, audio, digital content, and beyond, expanding existing worlds into many different avenues for fans to enjoy.

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