Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible
Howl at the Moon with Savage Crucible's Exclusive Brynyar Vael
Step into the chaotic and war-torn world of Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios debuts their 2026 convention exclusives
Article Summary
- Discover Savage Crucible's new Brynyar Vael, a dual-souled Therian blademaster exclusive for 2026
- Limited Zolocon release offers over 30 points of articulation and classic fantasy figure artistry
- Includes unique sculpt elements, white-furred Jaeger head, 3 swords, a dagger, and alternate hands
- Look out for limited drops on the Savage Crucible Shop and partner retailers this summer
The Savage Crucible is about to get even more deadly as Harvinger Studios has just debuted its 2026 exclusives. Brynyar Vael is a brand-new release that debuted as a limited Zolocon exclusive and is now making its rounds. Produced in 1/12 scale, the figure features over 30 points of articulation and adds a new warrior to the ongoing classic fantasy art style. Brynyar Vael is depicted as a dual-souled Therian blademaster, who not only slays on the battlefield but also battles his own demons of exile after betrayal.
Harvinger Studios has crafted new elements for this release, along with a recolored white-furred Jaeger head. An intricate amount of armored textures are featured here, along with a nice selection of swords to slay with. Brynyar's exclusive status means it was released in limited quantities at the convention and will have a smaller online release. This will include limited drops on shared retailer stores as well as a smaller drop on the Savage Crucible Shop in the summer. Brynyar Vael will fit seamlessly into any growing fantasy figure collection, and be sure to keep an eye out for the exclusive Naraka the Undying figure as well.
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Credit: Harvinger Studios
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Credit: Harvinger Studios
Savage Crucible: Brynyar Vael – Zolocon Exclusive
"Where most Therians are bound to a single base form, the Dual-Souled—known in the Old Tongue as the Veyr'an—carry two natures intertwined, their spirits never fully choosing between the forms grappling within them. Their unique perspectives and expanded instincts are treasured amongst the clans, with many Veyr'an holding advisory or emissary roles at court. Even the Fox Shamans hold them in high regard, recognizing their rare ability to bind opposing natures. It was this bond King Lycon sought to leverage when he called upon his Veyr'an Blademaster and Warwright, Brynyar Vael."
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Credit: Harvinger Studios
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Credit: Harvinger Studios
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Credit: Harvinger Studios
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Credit: Harvinger Studios
Contents
- Brynyar Vael figure
- Alternate head
- 2 Pairs of hands
- 3 Swords
- Dagger
- Rolled scroll
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