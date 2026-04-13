Howl at the Moon with Savage Crucible's Exclusive Brynyar Vael 

The Savage Crucible is about to get even more deadly as Harvinger Studios has just debuted its 2026 exclusives. Brynyar Vael is a brand-new release that debuted as a limited Zolocon exclusive and is now making its rounds. Produced in 1/12 scale, the figure features over 30 points of articulation and adds a new warrior to the ongoing classic fantasy art style. Brynyar Vael is depicted as a dual-souled Therian blademaster, who not only slays on the battlefield but also battles his own demons of exile after betrayal.

Harvinger Studios has crafted new elements for this release, along with a recolored white-furred Jaeger head. An intricate amount of armored textures are featured here, along with a nice selection of swords to slay with. Brynyar's exclusive status means it was released in limited quantities at the convention and will have a smaller online release. This will include limited drops on shared retailer stores as well as a smaller drop on the Savage Crucible Shop in the summer. Brynyar Vael will fit seamlessly into any growing fantasy figure collection, and be sure to keep an eye out for the exclusive Naraka the Undying figure as well.