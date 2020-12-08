The Mandalorian Moff Gideon Stands Proudly With Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectible has finally fully revealed their Moff Gideon statue from The Mandalorian. This 1/4th scale statue will feature the Disney+ series big bad in all of his Imperial might. His pose is captured from the first season finale, where fans got to see the reveal of the Darksaber, connecting this story back to The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. The 20" tall statue is beautifully crafted and captures all of Moff Gideon's details perfectly. The Mandalorian fans will have fun posing this statue as well, as his cape will be wired, allowing for a variety of display options. The Empire is back, and Moff Gideon wants to show his full power with his newest Sideshow Collectibles statue.

I can't wait to see more stories and scenes of Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. Since his character is still pretty mysterious, we really only see a couple of collectibles of him, but they all seem to feature his TIE Fighter crash. Nothing is wrong with this pose either, and Sideshow Collectibles captures this scene beautifully, and this statue will enhance and collection of The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian Moff Gideon Premium Format Figure by Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $595. He is scheduled to be released between December 2021 – February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

"You have something I want."Sideshow presents the Moff Gideon™ Premium Format™ Figure, a limited-edition quarter-scale figure based on the acclaimed live-action Star Wars™ series The Mandalorian™ streaming on Disney+. Imperial Moff Gideon is fiercely determined to capture a specific quarry. Clever and formidable, Gideon values power and knowledge."

"The polystone Moff Gideon Premium Format Figure measures 19.75" tall, standing atop the wreckage of his crashed TIE fighter inspired by the action-packed finale of the first season. In a shocking moment, Gideon reveals that he is the current wielder of the darksaber – an ancient lightsaber that serves as a powerful symbol of leadership to the Mandalorians."

"This statue features a mixed media costume application, with sculpted black Imperial armor, a sculpted black body suit, and an imposing black fabric cape with a red inner lining. The cape features wire in the hem which can be posed for dramatic effect, giving Moff Gideon an even more impressive presence in your lineup of Star Wars collectibles. "