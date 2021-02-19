Binc Gave Almost $3 Million To Bookstores And Comic Shops In 2020

As the comic book industry went into shutdown and lockdown in 2020, with many stores unable to open, and sellable product being reduced, the comic book industry rallied around and Binc, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, became the focal point to help support American comic book retailers in trouble. And from all manner of disparate sources and rallies, with even opponents changing their minds, they raised and distributed a lot, to those in need.

Binc's Executive Director Pamela French stated "In 2020, Binc distributed $2.9 million to help more than 2,200 bookstores, comic shops and individual store owners and employees. In 8 weeks beginning in late March 2020, Binc distributed more aid than in the prior 8 years combined. We were able to do this thanks to the generosity and commitment of donors throughout the book and comics communities – publishers, comics creators, authors, retailers, readers and more."

This information comes courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment's sacrificial announcement of a donation of $10,000 to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (Binc) to help support comic industry retailers and their employees continuing to battle the challenges of the past year and the COVID-19 crisis.

"Thank you to Dynamite Entertainment for this generous and inspiring gift," said Pamela French. "I am continually humbled by the book and comics communities coming together to meet the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic, and we are grateful and proud that in 2020 and now 2021, no person who qualified has been turned away from receiving emergency help with their essential household expenses."

"As we celebrate our 25th anniversary year, Binc is committed to continuing to build the Foundation as the safety net for bookstore and comic shop owners and their employees," French said. "With the support of donors like Dynamite Entertainment, we can meet the ongoing demands of the pandemic and provide help to book and comics people in recovering from everyday emergencies, including unexpected medical or dental needs, the aftermath of natural disasters, and other unforeseen emergencies."