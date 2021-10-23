2000AD Kicks Off 45th Anniversary In Rebellion January 2022 Solicits

They call them Rebellion's January 2022 solicits and solicitations for 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine and more, but they're actually making it to the states in February. Here's what's coming down the pipe in 2000AD's 45th anniversary year.

2000 AD NOVEMBER 2021 PROG PACK

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV211626

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Michael Carroll, Kek-W, Ian Edginton, Dan Abnett (A) Leigh Gallagher, Mark Harrison, Patrick Goddard, Jake Lynch, John Burns (CA) David Millgate

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! 2000 AD launches into its 45th anniversary year with a stunning line-up of stories – future lawman Judge Dredd tackles skysurfers in "Working Girl"; Proteus Vex is hunted across the galaxy is "Desire Paths"; The Order travels to the land beyond time in "Fantastic Voyage"; an ancient evil returns in Kingmaker: "Falls the Shadow"; and Cyd's latest journey comes to an end in the finale to The Out Book Two!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 22.99

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #440

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV211627

(W) Garth Ennis, Rory Mcconville, Dan Abnett, Tom Eglington, James Peaty, John Reppion (A) Staz Johnson, Phil Winslade, Boo Cook, Warren Pleece, Clint Langley, Henry Flint

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The future lawman has to act ambassador to the Pan-African region of Profundia to ensure Mega-City One isn't isolated in new story Praise Zort!; Metta Lawson faces blowback from quitting the force in Lawless: "Ballots Over Badrock"; Goya's on the trail of her family's killers in Death Cap; Nia Jones lines up a meeting with criminal outfit the Silver Apples in Diamond Dogs III; Psi-Judge Lillian Storm heads into the underworld in Storm Warning: "Dead and Gone." Plus there's the usual interviews, features, and in the bagged GN is the start of an unmissable brand-new fantasy series from Garth Ennis & Henry Flint!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 10.99

ESSENTIAL JUDGE DREDD VOL 04 DREDD VS DEATH TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV211628

(W) John Wagner, Alan Grant, Pat Mills (A) Brian Bolland, Bryan Talbot, Brett Ewins, Cliff Robinson, Robin Smith, Alex Ronald, Andy Clarke

The crime is life! The Judgment is death! The fourth volume in the oversized Essential Dredd series includes the first two Judge Death stories, from John Wagner and Brian Bolland presented in stunning black and white, and featuring restored pages. It also includes the first solo Judge Anderson adventure, presented in luscious new colors, also starring Judge Death. The critically acclaimed Essential Dredd Collection is a perfect jumping on point for new readers and this volume introduces Judge Death, the Dark Judges and wisecracking Psi Judge Cassandra Anderson.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 27.99

KARL THE VIKING TP VOL 01

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV211632

(W) Ken Bulmer (A) Don Lawrence

Karl the Viking is a sweeping historical fantasy story of an orphaned Saxon boy, adopted and raised by the viking Eingar after his raid on Britain. Upon coming of age Karl succeeds Eingar and leads his tribe into battle in Britain against wild tribes of Picts, and re-connects with his old Saxon family, gaining an ally in his cousin Godwulf, and making an enemy of the Earl of Eastumbria. These fast-paced stories were drawn by Don Lawrence shortly before he revolutionized painted comic art with The Trigan Empire.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 27.99