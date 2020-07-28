25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun – Comic Store In Your Future

Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics in Ankeny, Iowa, writes weekly for Bleeding Cool. Find previous columns here. Welcome back to 25 Hot Comics. Even with everything going on, comics can still be hot and in demand. Later issues of Spawn are selling for a pretty penny. Forty dollars for Spawn 261? A lot of Spawn back issues in the latter two hundred issue range are rare and sell high. Why? Low print runs back then, and monthly Spawn issues actually made it upwards on the sales charts from back then. Whoever has a complete run of Spawn has a valuable collection. Here are this months 25 hot comics!

Amazing Spider-Man #431. Year published: 1998. $20 Cosmic Carnage with a very cool cover

Batman Beyond #1 1999 $400 1st Terry McGinnis

Booster Gold #1 1986 $45 1st Booster Gold

Dark Horse Presents #36 1990 $15 1st Predator vs. Aliens

Detective Comics #457 1976 $45 1st Leslie Tompkins

Detective Comics #474 1977 $50 1st modern appearance of Deadshot

Doorway to Nightmare #1 1978 $40 1st Madame Xanadu

Futurama #1 2000 $25

G.I. Joe #21 1984 $200 1st Storm Shadow in comics. Famous silent issue.

Green Lantern #48 1994 $20 1st Kyle Rayner

Incredible Hulk Future Imperfect #1 1993 $25 1st Maestro

Invincible Iron Man #9 $2016 $90 1st Riri Williams

Marvel Premier #47 1979 $75 Scott Lang becomes Ant-Man

Preacher #1 1995 $80 1st Jesse Custer

Predator #1 1989 $30 1st Predator in comics

Sandman #8 1989 $100 1st Death of the Endless

Spawn #261 2016 $45 low print run with art and writing done by both Todd McFarlane and Erik Larsen

Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends #1 1981 $65 1st Firestar in comics

Star Wars Darth Vader #3 2015 $60 1st Doctor Aphra

Tales of the Teen Titans #44 1984 $27 Dick Grayson becomes Nightwing

Thor God of Thunder #2 2013 $65 1st Gorr the God Butcher

Transformers #1 #1984 $190 1st appearance of the Autobots in comics.

Ultimate Fallout #4 2011 $320 1st Miles Morales

Villain's United Hell Arisen #3 2020 $50 Punchline

Warrior Nun Areala #1 1994 $50 1st Shotgun Mary

Get hunting through your collection and your local comic stores to see if you can find these, hopefully in at least near mint shape, of course. Good luck. Another 25 Hot Comics next month… maybe.