25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun – Comic Store In Your Future

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics in Ankeny, Iowa, writes weekly for Bleeding Cool. Find previous columns here. Welcome back to 25 Hot Comics. Even with everything going on, comics can still be hot and in demand. Later issues of Spawn are selling for a pretty penny. Forty dollars for Spawn 261? A lot of Spawn back issues in the latter two hundred issue range are rare and sell high. Why? Low print runs back then, and monthly Spawn issues actually made it upwards on the sales charts from back then. Whoever has a complete run of Spawn has a valuable collection. Here are this months 25 hot comics!

25 Hot Comics From Booster Gold to Warrior Nun

Amazing Spider-Man #431. Year published: 1998. $20 Cosmic Carnage with a very cool cover

25 Hot Comics From Booster Gold to Warrior Nun

Batman Beyond #1 1999 $400 1st Terry McGinnis

25 Hot Comics From Booster Gold to Warrior Nun

Booster Gold #1 1986 $45 1st Booster Gold

25 Hot Comics From Booster Gold to Warrior Nun

Dark Horse Presents #36 1990 $15 1st Predator vs. Aliens

25 Hot Comics From Booster Gold to Warrior Nun

Detective Comics #457 1976 $45 1st Leslie Tompkins

Detective Comics #474 1977 $50 1st modern appearance of Deadshot

25 Hot Comics From Booster Gold to Warrior Nun

Doorway to Nightmare #1 1978 $40 1st Madame Xanadu

25 Hot Comics From Booster Gold to Warrior Nun

Futurama #1 2000 $25

25 Hot Comics From Booster Gold to Warrior Nun

G.I. Joe #21 1984 $200 1st Storm Shadow in comics. Famous silent issue.

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Green Lantern #48 1994 $20 1st Kyle Rayner

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Incredible Hulk Future Imperfect #1 1993 $25 1st Maestro

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Invincible Iron Man #9 $2016 $90 1st Riri Williams

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Marvel Premier #47 1979 $75 Scott Lang becomes Ant-Man

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Preacher #1 1995 $80 1st Jesse Custer

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Predator #1 1989 $30 1st Predator in comics

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Sandman #8 1989 $100 1st Death of the Endless

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Spawn #261 2016 $45 low print run with art and writing done by both Todd McFarlane and Erik Larsen

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends #1 1981 $65 1st Firestar in comics

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Star Wars Darth Vader #3 2015 $60 1st Doctor Aphra

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Tales of the Teen Titans #44 1984 $27 Dick Grayson becomes Nightwing

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Thor God of Thunder #2 2013 $65 1st Gorr the God Butcher

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Transformers #1 #1984 $190 1st appearance of the Autobots in comics.

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Ultimate Fallout #4 2011 $320 1st Miles Morales

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Villain's United Hell Arisen #3 2020 $50 Punchline

25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun &#8211; Comic Store In Your Future

Warrior Nun Areala #1 1994 $50 1st Shotgun Mary

Get hunting through your collection and your local comic stores to see if you can find these, hopefully in at least near mint shape, of course. Good luck. Another 25 Hot Comics next month… maybe.

About Rich Johnston

Head writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world. Living in London, father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  