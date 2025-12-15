Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Generation X-23, Imperial Guardians, Moonstar, X-Men United

31 Marvel Comics March 2026 Solicits Frankensteined

31 Marvel Comics March 2026 Solicits Frankensteined including launches for X-Men United, Daredevil, Moonstar, Generation X-23

Article Summary Marvel unleashes March 2026 solicits with new debuts: X-Men United, Moonstar, and Generation X-23.

Major X-titles continue, including Uncanny X-Men, Inglorious X-Force, and special X-Men Annual #1.

Daredevil returns with a new #1, while Imperial Guardians and Star Wars: Shadow of Maul launch new arcs.

Classic facsimile reprints for Phoenix: The Untold Story and Silver Surfer headline the retro offerings.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #8

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

Variant Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 3/4

THE HUNT FOR SALVATION ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! In CAPTAIN AMERICA #8, Cap has formed an alliance with the LATVERIAN LIBERATORS to put a stop to violent insurgent leader SALVATION and his domineering TRUE LATVERIA army. But Salvation won't back down without a fight, and Steve is determined to bring him to justice even in the face of resistance from his own team. As allegiances shift, can Steve free Latveria from Salvation's grip once and for all?

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 3/25

The lead-in to ARMAGEDDON kicks into high gear in WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #2! Dark, shared secrets linking Wolverine, the relentless Nuke and the mysterious Dave Colton surface, throwing Logan's hunt for a missing Super-Soldier into total disarray! Can Logan survive when the ghosts of his past are armed and ready for war? Get ready for a brutal saga you won't forget!

X-MEN UNITED #1

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art by TIAGO PALMA

Connecting Covers A & B by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 3/11

WELCOME TO GRAYMATTER LANE… LEARN TO SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE! "Build a school," Charles Xavier told them, and the X-Men have done so—but in a manner nobody saw coming! Welcome to Graymatter Lane, a place where mutants anywhere in the world can come together in unity to teach one another the skills needed for their survival! With the greatest of the X-Men as teachers and a campus unlike any before seen, it's the crossroads of the X-Universe as a student body from across the globe works to take mutantkind to the next step in their evolution—and to cope with a brewing threat to all of their number!

UNCANNY X-MEN #25

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

A battle spreads across the globe, as the Uncanny X-Men face THE LEGION OF MONSTERS.

FRANKENSTEIN'S MONSTER. WEREWOLF BY NIGHT. THE MANPHIBIAN. THE LIVING MUMMY and MORE as the team fights to save the souls of TWO X-Men! On Sale 3/25

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

OUT OF CONTROL!

The Reavers are on the hunt and Cyclops is virtually blind! Will Cyclops be able to help a young mutant escape their cybernetic clutches? Or should she kiss her freedom goodbye? On Sale 3/18

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI

THE KINNEYS CARVE INTO THE FACILITY'S SECRET!

The Facility that created X-23 and her clones didn't stop with those experiments! Meet the new Generation of X-mutants, led by X-INFINITY! Laura and Gabby expected to have their work cut out for them, but no one could have expected the secret of Facility-23! Or the power of X-73's molten metal mutation! On Sale 3/25

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #3

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

BOOM-BOOM BOMBSHELL!

Boom-Boom is one of Cable's most trusted allies…or is she? A mission into a secret safe house reveals a startling seed of doubt…but can X-Force close in on their killer…before their own assassin catches up with them? On Sale 3/25

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

PURGE ON ST. PETERSBURG!

THE IMMORTAL and his demonic forces have corrupted the Rasputins' homeland! Racing against the clock to root out their villain, the siblings' biggest fight will be…with EACH OTHER? Will Illyana and Piotr be able to settle their differences, or will they be doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past? On Sale 3/11

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by EDOARDO AUDINO

DEATH AWAITS DANI MOONSTAR!

When an ancient, soul-sucking weapon is set loose, it's up to Dani to track it down! But the weapon's deadly wielder won't make it easy for her. After recent tragedies, can Dani trust herself to save those closest to her? Or will her self-doubts lead to even more bloodshed? On Sale 3/4

ROGUE #3 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

A BLOODY BROTHERHOOD SECRET!

What will Constrictor be able to tell Rogue about Sabretooth, and what happened at Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S.? Hopefully, it won't cost her more than the bus fare to Chicago, but that's never the case… On Sale 3/25

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

FIRST APPEARANCE OF GALACTA!

The horns of war bellow battle formations. An army of mystics drenches the soil in blood sacrifices. Storm and Scarlet Witch face impossible choices as an interdimensional invasion draws nearer. Will their friendship stand the test of imminent destruction, murder and bloodshed, or will it foster resentments? In all, the sweet embrace of DEATH tugs at the universe still.

And making her long-awaited, first-ever comic book appearance is the Marvel 616 version of the femme inheritor of the Power Cosmic – blood of Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds…GALACTA. On Sale 3/11

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

NO MORE CLOWNING AROUND!

A deadly subway caper shows Deadpool the truth: The secret message he received was right! And with intel on crimes before they are committed, Wade Wilson has no choice but to do the right thing: exploit his insider knowledge for profit and COLD HARD CASH! Merc's gotta merc! But can he outrun the horrible pain of his tragic mistake, or is this all setting Wade up for the worst fall of his life? On Sale 3/18

WOLVERINE #17

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

HOT TIME AND A COLDBUG!

Wolverine and Silver Sable heat up while a chilling NEW VILLAIN attacks the New Morlocks encampment. A difficult decision awaits! PLUS: A return you won't want to miss! On Sale 3/4

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DIAZ

DANGER ROOM: PART ONE!

Cascading crises hit the X-Men at the worst possible time, splitting them up across the globe to deal with shocking and unexpected difficulties. From a ghost ship in international waters to a maximum-security prison in Europe to the bloodstained streets of Merle, Alaska, the X-Men face an unseen foe unlike any other they've experienced before! On Sale 3/4

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DIAZ

DANGER ROOM: PART TWO!

The X-Men are scattered across the globe and strained to their breaking points! Tensions at home threaten to overwhelm both Merle and the Factory, while the X-Men fight for their lives in a nightmare at sea! And in prison, a mission of freedom could be yet another trap. Who has been orchestrating these calamities? Find out here! On Sale 3/18

X-MEN ANNUAL #1

Written by RYAN STEGMAN

Art by STEVE SKROCE, RYAN STEGMAN, SANFORD GREENE & MORE

MUTANT IMAGINATION RUNS WILD!

When an all-new mutant menace known as the Creationist forces four artists to visualize monsters that tear through reality, the X-Men must survive an attack where imagination itself becomes the enemy. Now they have to stop the Creationist before his nightmare visions consume the world! On Sale 3/4

Written by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE INDOMITABLE ICEMAN!

Bobby Drake is ready to reach his true Omega potential! From coming out to helping terraform the entire planet of Mars, Bobby's had a big year and it's only up from here! You don't want to miss this beloved four-part infinity comic, now for the first time in print! On Sale 3/4

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

THE HEROES OF 2099 FACE ABSOLUTE ANNIHILATION IN THE NEGATIVE ZONE! A desperate bid for a weapon strong enough to bring down ABYSSUS has sent NOVA 2099, SPIDER-MAN 2099 and RED HULK 2099 on a forsaken mission into the NEGATIVE ZONE, where they'll have to dodge death around every corner!

But as the war on VIADROME continues to escalate and KNULL'S symbiote seeds take hold, will there even be anyone left to save as the casualties continue to climb?

It's SPIDER VS. SPIDER VS. SPIDER VS. SPIDER as this twisted game of survival reaches its zenith in this shock-filled penultimate issue! On Sale 3/11

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #1

Written by DAN ABNETT

Art by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant Cover by NETHO DIAZ

Gamora, Captain Marvel, Amadeus Cho, Darkhawk, Cosmic Ghost Rider! Five unlikely operatives recruited by Maximus of the Inhumans. Their mission? Protect the delicate balance of new Galactic Union by ANY means necessary… and failure is NOT an option. Expendable, deniable and disavowed, they are the Imperial Guardians. But can they do Maximus' dirty work and keep their consciences clean? Why has a Kree Grand Admiral gone rogue and attacked Hala? What's going on with Darkhawk's mind? What deluded fool thought Cosmic Ghost Rider was a team player? And, most importantly… what kind of game is Maximus REALLY playing? On Sale 3/11

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Devmalya Pramanik

Cover by Paulo Siqueira

On Sale 3/18

Written and Drawn by PEACH MOMOKO, MIKE DEL MUNDO & More!

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

METAMORPHOSIS!

Sai continues her journey through an artistic Multiverse, landing this issue with creative master MIKE DEL MUNDO! Witness some of the trippiest artwork you've seen, all woven into the narrative of Sai's hunt for the mystical stones! On Sale 3/25/26

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #1 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Headshot Virgin Variant Cover by AKA

Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

On Sale 3/4

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord will reveal Maul's plan to rebuild his criminal syndicate on Janix, a planet untouched by the Empire. STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL introduces this new setting and cast, including Captain Brander Lawson and his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they investigate shadowy dealings on Janix. Welcome to Janix, a neon-lit, shadow-soaked maze of a planet that lies beyond the reach of the Empire. Captain Brander Lawson is doing his best to navigate the law in a lawless territory. He's joined by his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they face off against scheming crime bosses…and as the looming threat of the shadow lord, Maul, nears!

DAREDEVIL #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and Cover by LEE GARBETT

Foil Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

250th Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Bicentennial Calendar Hidden Gem Variant Cover by SAL BUSCEMA

Blank Variant Cover

Marvel Television Variant Cover

Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Marvel Rivals Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by NETEASE GAMES

True Believers Blind Bag (which may contain these covers found only in the Blind Bags: Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN, Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, Marvel Rivals Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by NETEASE GAMES or rare Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Covers by SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS!

Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE!

LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

Written by PHIL NOTO, KARLA PACHECO & MARC BERNARDIN

Art by PHIL NOTO, PERE PÉREZ & JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

BEFORE YOU SEEK REVENGE, DIG SIX GRAVES!

• Logan took work on a farm to get away from the violence…but when his peaceful neighbors are killed, he'll need a bumper crop of revenge, courtesy of Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez!

• Phil Noto reunites Logan with a former brother-in-arms, who needs a favor that will save one life…and end another!

• The man who will be Wolverine stands up for right in the face of a crime against innocents, as told by Marc Bernardin!

Marvel Comics has dropped its Ultimate Universe March 2026 solicits and solicitations with Ultimate Endgame #4, Ultimate Wolverine #15, and Ultimates #22-23. By March, Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men will have already concluded, but the characters and storylines of the three titles will continue to play key roles in the events of Ultimate Endgame…

In the penultimate issue of the event series, Peter Parker confronts the Maker in a battle so revelatory that the issue's cover will remain classified online until Ultimate Endgame #1 hits stands at the end of the month. Meanwhile, Ultimate Wolverine #15 sees Logan revert to the Winter Soldier. Only this time Jean Grey is on the scene to remind him who he truly is, setting up the finale to his heartbreaking journey. And Ultimates continues to be essential reading for Ultimate Endgame, delivering two character-defining issues, including one featuring guest artist Sergio Dávila…

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #15

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

RETURN OF THE WINTER SOLDIER!

Wolverine's brainwashed programming seizes control! What havoc will he wreak on his already overwhelmed and outnumbered group of allies? And what sheer bad@%#ery will Jean Grey display to subdue him once more?! On Sale 3/18

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER!

Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices! On Sale 3/25

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. RED SKULL…A.K.A. BUCKY!

Captain America must face the demons of his past…and the old friend who has become his darkest enemy! An explosive confrontation amid the global chaos of Endgame! On Sale 3/4

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

THOR AND THE FLAMES OF ASGARD!

Thor and Sif join the war on the Maker in this grand epic! Thor's deal with Surtur comes to fruition, and each page is a masterpiece in its own right! On Sale 3/18

PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The story everyone knows – with an ending you may never have seen! The climactic chapter of the classic saga of the Dark Phoenix sent shock waves through comic book fandom with the heartbreaking death of Jean Grey. But originally, Chris Claremont and John Byrne planned a different outcome – which, years later, was revealed in PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY! With Jean's life in the balance, the X-Men fight a duel of honor on the Blue Area of the Moon against the mighty Gladiator and his allies in the Imperial Guard of the Shi'ar Empire! Cyclops will be at the side of the woman he loves until the battle's very end – but how will the story play out this time? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting PHOENIX: THE UNTOLD STORY (1984) #1. $6.99 On Sale: 3/18

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

Variant Cover by JUSTIN MASON

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The Sentinel of the Spaceways' classic origin story! The Silver Surfer, former herald of Galactus, had captivated readers of FANTASTIC FOUR and established himself as one of Stan Lee's favorite Marvel Comics characters – and so, in 1968, Lee united with legendary artist John Buscema to spin new tales of the Surfer in his very own series! Trapped on Earth, the ever-reflective Surfer ponders his fate in life – and his thoughts wander back to his days as scientist Norrin Radd on his home planet of Zenn-La! Discover how and why he sacrificed everything – including his future with his great love, Shalla-Bal – to serve the World-Eater! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting SILVER SURFER (1968) #1.

Marvel is reprinting the ground-breaking first seven issues of Silver Surfer as they originally appeared! $6.99 On Sale: 3/25

