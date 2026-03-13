Posted in: Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: capes, D'Orc, invincible, printwatch, White Sky

Printwatch: D'Orc #1 Gets Fourth Printing, White Sky #1 Gets Third

Printwatch: D'Orc #1 gets a fourth printing, White Sky #1 gets a third, and seconds for Venom, Capes, Skinbreaker and X-Men United

Article Summary D'Orc #1 scores a rare fourth printing, plus a new blank sketch cover variant from Image Comics

White Sky #1 rockets to a third printing after just a month on shelves, reflecting massive demand

Marvel's Venom #255 and X-Men United #1 join the reprint wave with new second printings this April

Skybound announces second printings for Invincible Universe: Capes #2-4 and Skinbreaker #3

PrintWatch: We are getting second, third, and fourth printings this week from Marvel Comics and Image Comics, including smash hits D'Orc and White Sky. And no, no sign of the announced second printing of The New History Of The DC Universe: Dakota Incident on the system yet, which has perturbed some retailers. DC Comics should really hurry up with at least getting the order code number out there for comic book stores. Especially given that the first printing is selling north of $25 on eBay right now…

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Venom #255 and X-Men United #1 back for a second printing. Venom #255 with a cover by Carlos Gomez and a 1:25 ratio virgin variant by Iban Coello. While X-Men United #1 gets a cover by Mattero Lolli and a 1:25 variant by Stefano Caselli, both for the 22nd of April.

PrintWatch: Skybound is sending Invincible Universe: Capes #2, #3 and #4 back for second printings for the 8th of April, as well as Skinbreaker #3 for the 1st of April.

PrintWatch: Image Comics is sending White Sky #1 by William Harms, Lee Loughridge and Jean Paul Mavinga back for a third printing for the 8th of April, as well as D'Orc #1 by Brett Bean getting a fourth printing, as well as a blank sketch cover variant. Given that it's only a month since the first printing was published, that has to be some kind of record…

Given the market response in comic book stores right, now, expect a lot more printings for a lot more comic books from many more publishers in the system very shortly.

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