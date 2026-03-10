Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, emma frost, X-Men United

X-Men United #1 Makes Cyclops A Bigger Jerk Than Ever (XSpoilers)

X-Men United #1 by Eve L. Ewing and Tiago Palma makes Cyclops a bigger jerk than ever before #XSpoilers

Article Summary X-Men United #1 introduces a mysterious new X-Mansion that may exist only as a mental construct for mutants.

Cyclops clashes with the team over trusting Mister Sinister's tech to build the new school, fueling tensions.

The psychic school echoes the Krakoan Age's Altar, raising questions about its reality and safety for mutants.

Cyclops' distrust and bold actions make him look like a bigger jerk than ever in the new mutant sanctuary saga.

X-Men United #1 by Eve L. Ewing and Tiago Palma is published by Marvel Comics, the third central X-Men title sitting between X-Men and Uncanny X-Men, filling the role that Exceptional X-Men used to play, with a brand new X-Mansion on Graymatter Lane. It's just one that doesn't exist….

Or maybe it does. A mental construct of a home for mutants, it might resemble the Krakoan Haven from Way Of X. Or maybe even the White Hot Room that Krakoa left for.

And as this is Bleeding Cool, we try and go beyond the preview to see what Cyclops thinks of all of this. Because it seems that Krakoa has given him PTSD and this is just a wee bit close.

The place was built with Mister Sinister's technology. The genocidal eugenicist with a God complex and a cruel streak, who can never, ever be trusted? And you have access because he granted it to you? Can we see where this is going? Cyclops can, and he's only got one eye…

I was with them until the Sinister thing. No one wants their school to have been built with information from Mengels. And yet Cyclops is the jerk here? See, this is what happens when you give up on Krakoan plyamory…

But we're still not sure what this place is, how much is real, how much is psychic, are their real bodies present or is it a projection,? Which the following detail doesn't exactly pin down…

It all seems a bit similar to The Altar from the Krakoan Age, created by Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn for X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation, Legion of X and Way of X. A pocket universe created by Legion that existed in his head and allows mutants access through Krakoan Gateways. Connected to the Astral Plane, but not a part of it, visitors physically existed inside Legion's head. A place for creativity, training, healing and more, all mutants could visit via the gateways, or teleport in, and a story that is being collected in the Way Of X Omnibus, out shortly. Has Emma Frost basically created the same, copying it from Legion, just with bigger safety walls to keep out the Technarch? But anyway, Cyclops isn't having it.

Of course, he's scared of Emma; I am sure that was part of it. But yes, it looks like Cyclops is going to do something very silly indeed and prove once and for all, what a complete and utter jerk he is… X-Men United #1 by Eve L. Ewing and Tiago Palma is published by Marvel Comics tomorrow.

X-Men United #1 by Eve L. Ewing, Tiago Palma

WELCOME TO GRAYMATTER LANE, LEARN TO SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE! "Build a school," Charles Xavier told them, and the X-Men have done so – but in a manner nobody saw coming! Welcome to Graymatter Lane, a place where mutants anywhere in the world can come together in unity to teach one another the skills needed for their survival! With instructors including Wolverine, Beast, Prodigy, Magneto and more, and a campus unlike any before seen, it's the crossroads of the X-Universe as a student body from across the globe works to take mutantkind to the next step in their evolution – and to cope with a brewing threat to all of their number!

X-Men United #2 by Eve L. Ewing, Tiago Palma

X-MEN DIVIDED! Mutantdom's newest institute of higher learning has barely welcomed its first students, and things are already going down in flames. Meanwhile, an elite team of mutants has to travel through time on a mission alongside none other than CAPTAIN AMERICA!

X-Men United #3 by Eve L. Ewing, Tiago Palma

Since a field squad of MELEE, JITTER and LAURA KINNEY accompanied CAPTAIN AMERICA on a covert mission to right a wrong from his past, nothing has gone as planned, and the squad meets their match with a mutant foe who might not ever let them get home. Meanwhile, a shadow descends over Graymatter Lane…AND THE BEAST AND MAGNETO HAVE A DIFFERENCE OF OPINION!

