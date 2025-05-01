Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day

36 Comic Book Stores With Special Events for Free Comic Book Day 2025

36 comic stores with Free Comic Book Day 2025 special events, including signings by Deniz Camp, Terry Austin, Kevin Eastman & Declan Shalvey

This Saturday, the 3rd of May 2025, is Free Comic Book Day. And while thousands of comic book stores, bookstores, libraries and more will be giving away free comic books, here are a hundred stores doing a little bit more as well. Including personal appearances by the likes of Deniz Camp, Joseph Michel Linsner, Terry Austin, Kevin Eastman, Declan Shalvey and many more across the world. Catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's FCBD coverage with this handy tag. If you'd like to add your store to tomorrow's article, contact me at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com today….

Alabama



The Comic Shop, 1815 6th Ave SE, Ste D, Decatur. Danny Harrell signing.

Arizona

Fantastic Worlds Comics, 9393 N 90th St suite 119, Scottsdale, signing with Terry Austin and Kevin Eastman

California

Golden Apple Comics, 7018 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

11am-1pm: meet Archie Comics writer GOLDIE CHAN! Get a free autographed copy while supplies last.

1pm-3pm: meet Critical Role star LIAM O'BRIEN and get a Free Dark Horse comic while supplies last. He is promoting his new fairy tale hardcover book Critical Role: Der Katzenprinz & Other Zemnian Tales from Insight Editions. Buy a book for priority in line, free autograph and a selfie.

3pm-5pm: meet Mad Cave Studios writer of Speed Racer DAVID PEPOSE! Free autographed comic while supplies last

$5 Instant Winner Grab Bag Game: get eight random comics from all publishers, titles and ratings. Check the paper inside each bag to find: Gift certificates, store coupons, free VoodDoo Doughnuts, Marvel Movie Packs, Surprises and 1 of 10 Golden Tickets to win GRAND PRIZES! Each winner will get a raffle ticket and one lucky player will win the Super Mega Ultra Grand Prize…A CGC Signature Series BRZRKR with certified autograph by KEANU REEVES!

Dreamworld Comics. 12402 Washington Pl, Culver City. Johnny Parker II signing Godzilla Rivals – Mothra vs. Moguera; Black Fist & Brown Hand; Die Cute; Ewoks are Better than Hobbits

Flying Colors Comics & Other Cool Stuff, 1170 Concord Ave Suite 140,Concord, where Free Comic Book Day began, signing by Alex De Luca, creator and writer of the forthcoming horror graphic novel Enigmatown, previewed in the special edition FCBD 2025 Red 5 Comics Adventures.

Georgia

Neighborhood Comics, 1205 Bull St, Savannah, Georgia, 10am-Noon

Andrew MacLean (Headlopper, Godzilla, New Gods) will be on hand to sign his books.

Each attendee can get up to 5 free comic books. However, if you bring an item of new or gently used men's clothing, the store will donate that item to Emmaus House and raise the free comic book limit to 10 free books.

Dr. No's Comics & Games Superstore, 3372 Canton Rd, Ste 104, Marietta, signing by Joseph Michael Linsner from 1–3pm/.

Illinois

Free Comic Book Crawl at eight Chicago comic book stores

Comix Revolution Evanston, 606 Davis St., Evanston

Dark Tower Lincoln Square, 4835 N Western Ave, Lincoln Square, Chicago

Dark Tower Logan Square, 2641 N Kedzie Ave, Lincoln Square, Chicago

First Aid Hyde Park 1617 E 55th St. Hyde Park, Chicago

First Aid Little Italy, 1142 W Taylor St, Little Italy, Chicago

Goblin Market, 2868 N Lincoln Ave, Lakeview, Chicago

Howling Pages, 4354 N Milwaukee Ave, Portage Park, Chicago

Third Coast Comics, 6443 N Sheridan Rd, Rogers Park, Chicago

Get your stamp book. On May 3, pick up a stamp book at any participating comic shop. Visit 4 or more participating comic shops. Earn a stamp at each store you visit, and pick up some free comics while you're at it! Earn an exclusive challenge coin. At your fourth store, get a FCBD 2025 Comic Crawl challenge coin! This challenge coin entitles you to participate in a special customer appreciation sale May 10th-11th, and you'll be entered into our grand prize raffle. Don't stop now! Get a stamp from all eight participating stores and you'll earn a custom engraved metal challenge coin to commemorate your achievement and claim your bragging rights as one of the ultimate nerds in Chicago.

Jay's Comics 34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, signing with Jeff Balke

Louisiana

More Fun Comics, 8200 Oak St, New Orleans. Terry Kavanah signing 11 am-2 pm and giving out complimentary ashcans of 247 Comics' Heroes Be Damned comics.

Massschussetts

That's Entertainment in 244 Park Ave, Worcester, with Jeff Lee, Chris Denmean, Tanner T and Travis D. Ogle, Patrick Brigham, Sarah Fletcher, Alex Barbosa, Keith Gleason , Mike Lilly signing exclusive Incredible Hulk #181 cover recreation prints, using Herb Trimpe's actual french curves.

Minnesota

Hot Comics And Collectibles Richfield, 26 W 66th St, Richfield, signings with Ashley Allen, Dan Asfour, Dave Wheeler

Hot Comics And Collectibles Minneapolis, 4400 Osseo Rd, Minneapolis, signings with Jason Walz and Zander Cannon.

Most Wanted Comics, 9919, Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, signing and sketching by Frank Fosco

New York

Bulletproof Comics Inc, 2178 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, 10 free comics per person on Saturday, signings by Deniz Camp (2pm) and Spencer Ackerman (12.30pm) 3 free comics per person, additional comics charity fee of $10, CGC event, COAs will be $5 each.

Royal Collectibles, 9601 Metropolitan Ave # 1, Flushing, New York

All Star Comics 200 E Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, Long Island, NY, Reilly Brown signing and sketching.

Oregon

Things From Another World (Beaverton) 4390 SW Lloyd Ave, Beaverton signing with Mark Russell from 11-2pm.

Utah

Nerd Store West Valley (Valley Fair Mall) 3601 South 2700 West Suite G106, signing with Doug Wagner, Mike Lovins. JC Carter. Joanie Brosas, Bad Idea takeover

Nerd Store Gateway signing with Travis Romney, Evan Black, Chris Hoffman, Andrew Malin

Nerd Store Orem (University Mall) 575 E University Pkwy Orem, signing with Orion, Ollie Odinson

United Kingdom

Sheffield

Forbidden Planet Sheffield Store Grand Opening, 70 The Moor, Sheffield,

Warrington

Scott's Pops and Comics, Warrington Market, Warrington WA1 2NT. Signings and sketches from Neil Edwards, of Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Rachael Smith, or Quarantine Comix, Wired Up Wrong and more, Abby Bulmer of Sonic the Hedgehog, The Phoenix and 2000AD and more.

Wolverhampton

Forbidden Planet International in Wolverhampton. Signing with Jimmy Broxton, Declan Shalvey, Will Robson and Alex Paknadel

Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, London. One bag per customer, while stocks last. Only comics marked as Free Comic Book Day titles are free of charge. Giving away a 'Golden Gift Bag' to one lucky customer at each of our stores. This special Grab Bag will contain a selection of this year's Free Comic Book Day titles PLUS a rare variant edition comic. Giving away copies of Planet Death #0 and Happy Hills Samplers while stocks last.

Neil Gibson Signing FCBD 2025 Black Mirror #1, 2-3pm. The future is bright… and it's terrifying." An introduction to the Black Mirror comic series by Twisted Comics. This Free Comic Book Day grab offers a fresh take on a classic story, exploring the dark side of technology and society with the chilling twists Black Mirror is known for.

Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, London

Ireland

Forbidden Planet Dublin 5 – 7 Crampton Quay, Dublin, Danny Earls Signing

Canada

Kingston Nexus, 270 Bagot St., Kingston, Ontario, Dan Collins sigining

Phillippines

Comic Odyssey, Level 3 Space 03909 Robinsons Galleria EDSA Cor Ortigas Ave. Signing with Macoy Tang, SpiderDan, Marbin Macalino, Mike Alcazen, AJ Bernardo, Omeng, Velbe, Edward Santia, Paul Medalla, Dr. Carlo Jose San Juan, Julius Villanueva

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!