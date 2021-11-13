38 Shots Of Cosplay At Thought Bubble Comic Con 2021

Thought Bubble isn't best known for the kind of cosplay you'll find at MCM, full of expensive bought costumes jazzed up for the show. It has a more classic cosplay vibe, of UKCACs of old, with more handmaid costumes. And at Thought Bubble in Harrogate today that was very much on display at the Cosplay Parade held halfway through the day. Here's a look at the competitors as their exhibited their talents in front of some glittery gold foil, and an appreciative crowd who hadn't had this opportunity for a couple of years now.

I did have a lot of time for T'Challa: Starlord straight from the What If TV Series, and the ingenuity of placing hands in a certain position to portray the essence of the TARDIS, but the show was rather stolen by a certain four year old Spider-Man who had the webshooter action down pat. We may get another Cosplay Parade at Thought Bubble tomorrow with entirely different costumes – as long as the weather holds.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those that create comics books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by 'a couple hundred' people, but has grown a little since then…