41 Marvel Comics Solicits & Solicitations For September 2022

Bleeding Cool previously reported on how some of Marvel Comics' schedules and solicitations were shifting with a bunch of titles shifting from recently August solicits into September and October, and would be resolicited in upcoming catalogues. Here are the details of some of those books – including some details of solicitations and covers that had previously not been made public..

Black Panther (2021) #9

To be published: September 07, 2022

Writer: John Ridley

Penciler: German Peralta

"RANGE WARS" PART ONE! Black Panther has returned to the Avengers, but after the recent events in Wakanda, Captain America isn't convinced T'Challa's head is in the game. When a dangerous new galactic interloper called the Colonialist arrives to take over the Earth, T'Challa will be tested like never before!

Immortal X-Men (2022) #6

To be published: September 07, 2022

Writer: Kieron Gillen

Penciler: Lucas Werneck

Cover Artist: Mark Brooks

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let's find out.

Marauders (2022) #6

To be published: September 07, 2022

Writer: Steve Orlando

Penciler: Andrea Broccardo

Cover Artist: Kael Ngu

EVEN ODDS OF DESTRUCTION -AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! The Progenitor has risen! Now he visits each and every one of us, and we're given a chance to justify our lives. Sounds heavy, right? The Marauders agree! Who proved their right to life? Who failed? And if we survive, just how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with destruction? All this…and Detective Lockheed!

She-Hulk (2022) #6

To be published: September 07, 2022

Writer: Rainbow Rowell

Penciler: Luca Maresca

Cover Artist: Jen Bartel

HOW MANY MILES DOES IT TAKE…TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE?! The smash hit of 2022 rolls on with its best issue yet. Nightcrawler visits Book Law, but what does HE need legal defense for? And one of the greatest traditions in Marvel Comics history continues here!

Ghost Rider (2022) #6

To be published: September 07, 2022

Writer: Benjamin Percy

Penciler: Brent Peeples

Cover Artist: Kael Ngu

There's somebody else out there who knows what it means to suffer – to feel sickened by the pain and suffering they've inflicted on the world – and his name is Logan. After the motorcycle rally at Hell's Backbone, Wolverine and Johnny Blaze are brought together, but will they race forward as enemies or allies in the war against the shadow country?

New Fantastic Four (2022) #4

To be published: September 07, 2022

Writer: Peter David

Penciler: Alan Robinson

Cover Artist: Nick Bradshaw, Alan Robinson

The New Fantastic Four's battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues – and if Wolverine can't control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it's going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!

A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants (2022) #2

To be published: September 07, 2022

Writer: Kieron Gillen

Penciler: Guiu Vilanova

Cover Artist: Esad Ribic

The Celestials said "correct excess deviation." Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022) #1

To be published: September 07, 2022

Re-presenting the inaugural issue of Spider-Man's iconic ongoing series, which followed fast after the wall-crawler's blockbuster debut in AMAZING FANTASY #15! Peter Parker has been bitten by the radioactive spider, gained incredible abilities, donned his colorful costume and learned a tragic lesson about power and responsibility – and now it's time for him to swing into action! But can our young hero rescue a crew of astronauts aboard their malfunctioning shuttle? Even if he does, he'll still end up Public Enemy No. 1 as far as journalist J. Jonah Jameson is concerned! Then, Spidey shows off his skills in a bid to join the Fantastic Four – and comes face-to-faces with his very first super villain: the identity-stealing Chameleon! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #1.

Captain Marvel (2019) #41

To be published: September 14, 2022

Writer: Kelly Thompson

Penciler: Alvaro Lopez, Juan Frigeri

Cover Artist: Juan Frigeri

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A WITCH SCORNED! While Captain Marvel has managed to break free from her magical prison, she hasn't broken free of Enchantress's rage and thus finds an even worse problem waiting for her in New York. It's a problem all too familiar, but with a deadly secret at its heart – one that could destroy Carol if she makes the wrong move. And what about Lauri-Ell vs. Binary? We haven't forgotten about that!

Iron Man (2020) #23

To be published: September 14, 2022

Writer: Christopher Cantwell

Penciler: Angel Unzueta

Operating in stealth mode with Jim Rhodes, Iron Man has landed in Macau and immersed himself in SOURCE CONTROL – the worst black market of stolen and illegal technology – all in order to organize a backroom buy of THE MANDARIN'S RINGS. It's going to require Tony Stark-level capital and strategy, but SPYMASTER may have a different buyer – and a wicked double cross – at the ready in order to pull the rug out from under Iron Man's boots. It seems someone else is willing to pay top dollar for those rings and is ready to pull them out of Iron Man's dead hands if they have to…THE COBALT MAN.

Venom (2021) #11

To be published: September 14, 2022

Writer: Ram. V.

Penciler: Bryan Hitch

Cover Artist: Bryan Hitch

"DEMONIFICATION" STARTS HERE! After the explosive (and GUT-WRENCHING) revelations of VENOM #10, the third terrifying arc of VENOM begins in explosive fashion, with DYLAN BROCK at the mercy of BEDLAM! But where is Dylan's father, the original Venom? WHERE IS EDDIE BROCK?!

Hulk (2021) #10

To be published: September 14, 2022

Writer: Donny Cates

Penciler: Ryan Ottley

Cover Artist: Ryan Ottley

"HULK PLANET" PART TWO! Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise – an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can't shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn't being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there's the matter of the planet's "welcoming committee"…

The Amazing Spider-Man (2022) #9

To be published: September 14, 2022

Writer: Zeb Wells

Penciler: Patrick Gleason

Cover Artist: John Romita

HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN! Something happens at the Hellfire Gala that sends Spider-Man and WOLVERINE on a dangerous mission all over creation! That's right – the best duo in comics is back, but who are they fighting, and what (or who) are they fighting for? NO SPOILERS HERE!

X-Men Red (2022) #6

To be published: September 14, 2022

Writer: Al Ewing

Penciler: Stefano Caselli

Cover Artist: Russell Dauterman

BATTLE FOR THE BROKEN LAND – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Planet Arakko chose peace over war. Now war has chosen them. The monstrous arsenal of the Eternals is on the march. The Arakkii must defend their broken land according to the ancient laws…but against an enemy even older than they are, can the old ways win? Or is a new Arakko about to be born?

Spider-Punk (2022) #5

To be published: September 14, 2022

Writer: Cody Ziglar

Penciler: Justin Mason

Cover Artist: Takashi Okazaki

CLASH IN DC! The stage is set, the instruments tuned and everything is ready for the execution…EXECUTION?! Spider-Punk and his band of misfits better survive in time for an encore! ONE. MORE. SONG. ONE! MORE! SONG!

X-Men '92: House of XCII (2022) #5

To be published: September 14, 2022

Writer: Steve Foxe

Penciler: Salva Espin

Cover Artist: David Baldeon

THE FINAL DESTINY OF XCII? It all ends here – the epic journey through the Krakoan Age come too soon reaches its epic conclusion! Can mutantkind truly unite? Is the island-nation of Krakoa too good to be true? And is the woman behind it all – Jubilee – to be trusted? Find out within, X-Believers!

A.X.E.: Judgment Day (2022) #4

To be published: September 14, 2022

Writer: Kieron Gillen

Penciler: Valerio Schiti

Cover Artist: Mark Brooks

The clock is ticking and midnight looms. It's not too late.

Daredevil (2022) #3

To be published: September 14, 2022

Writer: Chip Zdarsky

Penciler: Rafael De Latorre

Cover Artist: Marco Checchetto

DAREDEVIL SAVES THE WORLD! With more ambitious and aggressive goals than ever before, DAREDEVIL has started putting together a team – but not everyone wants to be a part of Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios' vision of the future. As Matt and Elektra grow increasingly distant from the super hero community and closer to one another, DAREDEVIL will once again be at odds with heroes and villains alike…

Predator (2022) #2

To be published: September 14, 2022

Writer: Ed Brisson

Penciler: Kev Walker

Cover Artist: Leinil Francis Yu

Theta crash-lands on a tundra planet, and her odds of surviving are looking slim! Her only hope is to trek through the wilds to the nearest outpost. But the cold isn't the only thing she has to worry about…as a Predator watches in the shadow, ready to strike!

Fantastic Four (2018) #47

To be published: September 21, 2022

Writer: David Pepose

Penciler: Juann Cabal

Cover Artist: C Cafu

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN! The Taking of Baxter 1-2-3-4 begins now! With judgment looming over the Marvel Universe, Reed Richards has locked himself in his Think Tank in search of answers. But with the fate of humanity on the line, what happens when OUBLIETTE MIDAS sets her sights on the Baxter Building? As the Fantastic Four falls before the Exterminatrix's death traps, only one hero remains standing – but if you thought Oubliette was dangerous, it's nothing compared to what the Invisible Woman is capable of. Get ready for Die Hard in the Baxter Building, as we've only got one thing left to say: Yippie-ki-yay, Marvel Universe.

Avengers (2018) #60

To be published: September 21, 2022

Writer: Mark Russell

Penciler: Greg Land

Cover Artist: Javier Garron

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN! The Avengers' ace archer is back! As Judgment Day looms, Hawkeye is called upon to justify his existence. As a benchmark, Hawkeye must prove that he brings at least as much joy and usefulness to the world as a randomly chosen mailbox, which, admittedly, is a pretty high bar.

Avengers Forever (2021) #9

To be published: September 21, 2022

Writer: Jason Aaron

Penciler: Aaron Kuder

Cover Artist: Aaron Kuder

CALL IN THE CORPS! Earths lay in ruin all across the Multiverse. Avengers are assembling from every corner of creation as never before, knowing that the war of all wars is looming. And when there's war, you know it's time to call in the Corps. The most hard-hitting special ops squadron of elite high fliers and photon-armed commandos ever called to service. The Carol Corps.

Carnage (2022) #6

To be published: September 21, 2022

Writer: Ram. V.

Penciler: Roge Antonio

Cover Artist: kunkka

The Carnage symbiote has a bloodlust unlike any other organism in the Marvel Universe. IN THIS ISSUE, its ruthless and aggressive efforts to quench that bloodlust reach new and never-before-seen heights. But what in the Hel is Carnage up to, and what will it do to anyone who gets in its way?!

Strange (2022) #6

To be published: September 21, 2022

Writer: Jed Mackay

Penciler: Lee Garbett

Cover Artist: Lee Garbett

WONG TAKES CENTER STAGE! Someone has stolen pieces of Wong's memory! But he's going to need them back to stop the Blasphemy Cartel! It's up to Wong and Bats to retrace their steps to find the truth! But could this memory be better off forgotten?

Legion of X (2022) #5

To be published: September 21, 2022

Writer: Si Spurrier

Penciler: Jan Bazaldua

Cover Artist: Dike Ruan

SKINJACKER TRIUMPHANT! The bodysnatcher-supreme rampages through Legion's mind…A HORNED GOD OF MISCHIEF! Nightcrawler discovers the identity of the fugitive deity at last…CONSPIRACY ON MARS! Weaponless Zsen slashes open the awful truth…AND IT ALL CRASHES TOGETHER. P.S. Just when you thought things couldn't get more breathless…here comes ORA SERRATA. And she SEES. THROUGH. YOU.

X-Men Legends (2022) #2

To be published: September 21, 2022

Writer: Roy Thomas

Penciler: Dave Wachter

Cover Artist: Kaare Andrews

WOLVERINE…VERSUS THE X-MEN?! Department H has sent their operative WEAPON X, A.K.A. WOLVERINE, on a mission to retrieve "dangerous individuals" – who just so happen to be mutants known as the X-MEN! But what sinister forces are moving the mutants against each other, and how does it play into Wolverine's eventual membership on the team? At last – X-Men and Marvel legend Roy Thomas reveals a missing link between Wolverine's appearance in HULK #182 and joining the X-Men in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN!

X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green (2022) #2

To be published: September 21, 2022

Cover Artist: Emilio Laiso

GOING GREEN! Nature Girl. Curse. Sauron. A dog. With the planet hanging in the balance, these few take up arms to ask "How far is too far to save us?" Can Logan answer the question before it's too late? The conclusion of the hit story from Marvel Unlimited – in print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!

X-Terminators (2022) #1

To be published: September 21, 2022

Writer: Leah Williams

Penciler: Carlos Gomez

Cover Artist: Federico Vicentini

ENTER THE GRINDHOUSE OF X! When Jubilee and Boom-Boom agree to take Dazzler out for a night on the town to console her after her nasty breakup, they have no idea they're about to be kidnapped and put into elaborate death traps for their efforts! What are three girls with the power to blow things up to do? Leah Williams and Carlos Gَmez put the X in eXploitation in this tale of blood, sweat and REVENGE!

Thor (2020) #28

To be published: September 28, 2022

Writer: Donny Cates

Penciler: Salvador Larroca

Cover Artist: Nic Klein

THOR VS. VENOM – ROUND TWO! Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It's the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2020) #24

To be published: September 28, 2022

Writer: Alyssa Wong

Penciler: Minkyu Jung

Cover Artist: Rickie Yagawa

"DESCENT" Desperate to rescue DOCTOR APHRA at any cost, SANA STARROS and her CREW's search leads them to an OLD HAUNT…and two FAMILIAR FACES they might not survive! Meanwhile, Aphra delves deeper into the secrets of THE ASCENDANT…and the true origin of the SPARK ETERNAL!

The Amazing Spider-Man (2022) #10

To be published: September 28, 2022

Writer: Zeb Wells

Penciler: Nick Dragotta

Cover Artist: John Romita

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN! It's time for Spider-Man to be judged, and I think we all know which moment in Spidey's history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings. You don't want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again.

Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca (2022) #6

To be published: September 28, 2022

Writer: Marc Guggenheim

Penciler: David Messina

Cover Artist: Phil Noto

"CHEWBACCA BEHIND BARS!" Chewie is held captive on the prison planet of Gulhadar! And you'll never believe who his cellmate is. None other than Maz Kanata! And whatever happened to the Millennium Falcon?

Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards (2022) #3

To be published: September 28, 2022

Writer: Paul Cornell

Penciler: Enid Balam

Cover Artist: Steve Morris

THE SLEEPER WAKES! The Wild Card virus had many different strange effects…but few stranger than those it wrought on Croyd Crenson, the Sleeper. The adaptation of the first book of George R.R. Martin's super-powered alternate history continues, adapting the first appearance of the fan-favorite character created by Roger Zelazny.

Gambit (2022) #3

To be published: September 28, 2022

Writer: Chris Claremont

Penciler: Sid Kotian

Cover Artist: Whilce Portacio

REMY'S RUSE AND WARHAWK'S RETURN! The problem? GAMBIT and 'RO have become a thorn in the side of mogul SOLARZ… The solution? The mercenary WARHAWK takes the fight to our heroes! The rebuttal? Remy gears up in his NEW suit, MARISSA DECASTRO dons the classic armor, and 'Ro joins them for a knock-down, drag-out fight along the Mississippi!

Ant-Man (2022) #3

To be published: September 28, 2022

Writer: Al Ewing

Penciler: Tom Reilly

Cover Artist: Tom Reilly

In the present, the current Ant-Man, Scott Lang, has been tasked by the Avengers with a very important mission: guard the prison holding Ultron! But the evil Black Ant/Eric O'Grady has other ideas that may spell doom for humanity…Don't miss this epic journey through Ant-Man's history!

Defenders: Beyond (2022) #3

To be published: September 28, 2022

Writer: Al Ewing

Penciler: Javier Rodriguez

Cover Artist: Javier Rodriguez

Loki's Defenders manage to escape the Second Cosmos and the Beyonder, but Taaia is grievously wounded in the process and none of Loki's or Blue Marvel's expertise seems to be helping. Enter – the Phoenix! But what is the price of a universal constant's aid…?

Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel (2022) #3

To be published: September 28, 2022

Writer: Peter David

Penciler: Juanan Ramirez

Cover Artist: Mike Mckone

FAMILY MATTERS! Genis-Vell and Rick Jones are a mess when they're apart. Can Phyla-Vell fix this dysfunctional adventure? Or are Rick and Genis' fates already decided?

Thunderbolts (2022) #2

To be published: September 28, 2022

Writer: Jim Zub

Penciler: Sean Izaakse

Cover Artist: Sean Izaakse

Who is Eegro the Unbreakable? How will his strange power help New York's only official super hero team battle their enemies and balance their budget? Read on and discover, True Believers!

Ghost Rider (2022) #7

To be published: October 05, 2022

Writer: Benjamin Percy

Penciler: Cory Smith

Cover Artist: Kael Ngu

SHADOW HUNTERS! There's a new splinter group within the F.B.I. that is charged with quelling the rise in supernatural activity in the country, and it's helmed by Agent Talia Warroad, who aims to enlist the dangerous power of the drifter named Johnny Blaze!

X-Men Legends (2022) #3

To be published: October 05, 2022

Writer: Ann Nocenti

Penciler: Javier Pina

Cover Artist: Giuseppe Camuncoli

CAN THE X-MEN SURVIVE MOJOWORLD? IT'S A LONGSHOT! Ann Nocenti returns to her co-creation with an all-new story set after the original LONGSHOT miniseries! Longshot's adventure on Earth may be over, but before he can continue his mission, he's pulled into Mojoworld for a multipicture deal he simply can't refuse. And when WOLVERINE and SHADOWCAT investigate the mysterious psionic disturbance, will they be able to escape the pull of Mojoworld before things SPIRAL out of control?

Gambit (2022) #4

To be published: October 12, 2022

Writer: Chris Claremont

Penciler: Sid Kotian

Cover Artist: Whilce Portacio

REMY AND RO'S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE! Riverboat heists! Interdimensional battles! And an OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD concert with headliner LILA CHENEY! But headhunters from beyond the stars threaten to disrupt the festivities, and their actions will change the course of GAMBIT and RO's destinies forever! All this and BOUNTY strikes!