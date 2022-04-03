Seven New Comic Stores Open Across USA in MI, TX, FL, AL, NY, OH & IN

Despite economically pressing times, comic stores are always opening somewhere. Here is a look at seven new comic stores , opening across the USA, in Indiana, New York, Michigan, Texas, Florida, Alabama and Ohio.

Friday saw South Tampa Comics in South Tampa, Florida, open their doors for this weekend's grand opening. South Tampa Comics' owners Francisco Toro and Randall have been long-time comic book readers, and held a soft opening for the store last month but have now gone big and official. South Tampa Comics can be found at 5825 South Dale Mabry Highway. Tampa, Florida 33611.

Treasure Quest is a new comic book store in Northport, Alabama. Husband and wife owners Mike and Pam Chaudhuri have filled the walls from their own collections in a location adjacent to Alley Cake Co which is also owned and run by their daughter Sarah Bullington. Treasure Quest can be found behind Billy's Sports Bar and Grill at 412 22nd Ave. in Northport, Previously Mary's Cakes and Pastries, the owner said she wanted to retire and move to New Mexico with her husband. Mike Bullington had been a designer at Mary's took on the business and transformed it into a comic book store. This weekend's grand opening included comic book giveaways, cookies from their daughter next door and cosplay prizes.

Monocle Comics & Coffee is a new comic book shop just opened in downtown Miamisburg, Ohio, south of Dayton, the first-ever comic book store in the newly revitalized downtown area, and the only comic shop in the area for decades, from husband and wife owners Adam and Erin Remillard. Monocle Comics & Coffee can be found at 22 South Main Street, Miamisburg, Ohio.

Dennis Barger has had a soft opening for Wonderworld Comics 2.0, a retro comic book stores selling comic books from the nineties. at Mall Of Monroe, 6495 N Monroe St, Monroe,, Michigan. And he's very happy. The grand opening will be in May.

Lone Star Comics & Toys has opened a new location at 120 Hwy 332 W, Suite A-4, Lake Jackson, Texas. The Grand Opening of their Lake Jackson Super Store was yesterday, including an appearance of the Green Power Ranger Jason David Frank.

Justin Colling is opening a new comic book store in Buffalo, New York, Kingpin Comics & Gaming this weekend and can be found at 3660 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, New York.

And co-owners Matt Cade and Craig Ray have turned an old fire station in Fort Wayne, Indiana into a new comic book store, which opened less than a month ago, The RCade Comics, Collectibles & Gaming at 1245 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

