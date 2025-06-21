Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: 7FATES: CHAKHO, bts, HYBE, Ize Press, K-Pop, korean fantasy, manhwa, webnovel, Webtoon, Yen Press

7FATES: CHAKHO: Ize Press to Bring BTS Fantasy Novel to Print

7FATES: CHAKHO, the popular fantasy novel featuring K-Pop band BTS, which inspired the webtoon, is getting published by Ize Press.

Article Summary 7FATES: CHAKHO, the BTS-inspired fantasy webnovel, is getting an English print release from Ize Press in Oct 2025

The standalone hardcover features the complete story, plus exclusive BTS photos for fans to collect

The novel expands on the action-packed lore beyond the hit 7FATES: CHAKHO webtoon and comic series

Ize Press will also bring THE STAR SEEKERS and DARK MOON novels featuring TXT and ENHYPEN to print soon

Ize Press revealed the release date for the English print edition of the 7FATES: CHAKHO webnovel made in collaboration with 21st century K-pop icons BTS. Since its digital serialization in 2022, the webnovel has received a total of more than 5.1 million views on Wattpad for English and Spanish readers, and an additional 1.6 million views on the WEBTOON platform for Indonesian and Thai readers. 7FATES: CHAKHO will be printed for the first time in English on October 7th, 2025 for $35.00 US / $48.00 CAN. The novel is also connected to the popular fantasy comic of the same name, and the complete comic series is available now in print from Ize Press. Fans of the pop music phenomenon can look forward to owning physical copies of this action fantasy gem.

7FATES: CHAKHO (Novel)

Created by HYBE

With BTS

It all begins when Zeha wakes up in a hospital with no memory of how he got there. Retracing his steps, he stumbles onto a terrible truth—the city is under attack by otherworldly monsters called the Beom, and at the center of it all is Zeha himself! But thankfully, he does not stand alone. Others who have bravely taken up the fight cross paths with Zeha, seemingly drawn to each other by fate. The seven hunters band together to defend their home, but they soon begin to realize that the Beom invasion is only the beginning…

The 7FATES: CHAKHO novel will be released as a standalone volume, offering the complete story in one handsome hardcover, and will include photos of BTS. Ize Press hinted that the English print editions of the original stories by HYBE, THE STAR SEEKERS and DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR, would also be released before the end of the year, both of which also contain photos of the K-pop sensations TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN, respectively. 7FATES: CHAKHO is a must-have for fans looking for more BTS related content, Korean folklore–inspired fantasy readers, and those who would like more lore beyond what's included in the comics of the same name.

You should follow Ize Press' social media feeds to find out when release dates and preorders open.

