8 Retailer Exclusive Marvel Variants For December, 12 For January

Marvel Comics is reviving up their exclusive retailer variant cover programmes again, for December 2020, they have a paltry eight but for January, ramping up to twelve for the New Year. To get a retailer exclusive cover from Marvel or DC, shops, shows or creators have to order a minimum of 3000 copies, with subsequent variants of the variant at 1500 and 1000. They pay full wholesale price, plus the cost of the artist – unless they are representing the artist themselves. These can be sold for premium prices or used for promotional purposes as they often have the name of the store somewhere.

Union #1 was offered back in March before everything shut down. I still bet Forbidden Planet will go for The Union, but still think it would be quite amusing if Big Bang Comics did as well. The most likely candidate for most people will be The King In Black #1 in December, I am sure. But a Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 may prove fruitful for January. Here's a King In Black #1 retailer variant by Shannon Maer.