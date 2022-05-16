A Bi-Curious Bruce Wayne In Batman: The Knight? (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the publication of Batman: The Knight #5 by Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico from DC Comics. A ten-issue series, it is telling untold stories from Bruce Wayne's formative years, travelling the world, training to be the Batman he will one day be. It's the kind of story Christopher Nolan wishes Batman Begins could have been. In the previous issue, we saw Bruce Wayne training in the high snowy mountains of North Korea under Master Kirigi for a year, alongside the friend and fellow trainee he met there, Anton. While Bruce himself went by the name of Jack. In issue 5, there appears to be a bit of a reconciliation away from the monasteries, as identities have been cleared up.

With Anton getting a lot closer to Bruce than he had done in those years or isolated training rituals, before everything went to hell.

And by the looks of things, the closeness was reciprocated. If only they hadn't been interrupted, might things have gone a different way?

Or was it just Bruce Wayne callously playing a mark for a score? Could it have been… a bit of both? Find out tomorrow in Batman: The Knight #5 published by DC Comics.

BATMAN THE KNIGHT #5 (OF 10) CVR B RICCARDO FEDERICI CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Riccardo Federici

Young Bruce Wayne's global journey to become the Dark Knight continues as he finds himself deep in the heart of Moscow searching for Avery Oblonsky, the world's foremost expert in disguise and espionage! Finding this phantom will prove more difficult than expected, but is Bruce willing to die trying?

Retail: $5.99