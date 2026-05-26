Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kickstarter, Super Kaiju Rock-N-Roller Derby Fun Time Go! Fuji-Tengu Flames

Super Kaiju Rock-N-Roller Derby Fun Time Go! Fuji-Tengu Flames

Super Kaiju Rock-N-Roller Derby Fun Time Go! Fuji-Tengu Flames is a rather long title even for Kickstarter....

Article Summary Super Kaiju Rock-N-Roller Derby Fun Time Go! Fuji-Tengu Flames launches Volume 3 on Kickstarter with a 48-page hardcover.

The comic follows roller derby divas and punk rockers The Burnouts as they battle giant monsters in Japan.

Writer David Hedgecock and artist Rolando Mallada reunite for a new chapter packed with kaiju chaos and loud attitude.

Kickstarter rewards for Super Kaiju Rock-N-Roller Derby Fun Time Go! Fuji-Tengu Flames include pin sets, boxes, and sketch cards.

Super Kaiju Rock-N-Roller Derby Fun Time Go! Fuji-Tengu Flames is a rather long title for a comic book about sexy punk rock rollergirls who fight giant monsters in Japan. Honestly, I'd have called it that, Sexy Punk Rock Rollergirls Who Fight Giant Monsters In Japan, but then I am very much an "exactly what it says on the tin" kinda guy. Anyway, it's time for volume 3, and it's on Kickstarter right about now, ending the 189th of June. The URL is quite long as well… https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/funtimego/super-kaiju-rock-n-roller-derby-fun-time-go-fuji-flames

"When giant monsters of mass destruction wage war in the Land of the Rising Sun, a handful of down-on-their-luck roller derby divas may be the planet's only hope against total annihilation in SUPER KAIJU ROCK-N-ROLLER DERBY FUN TIME GO!: FUJI-TENGU FLAMES, the new graphic novella from publisher Fun Time Go! A Kickstarter Exclusive, FUJI-TENGU FLAMES reunites the creative team of writer David Hedgecock (Sugar Bomb, Miss Mina and the Midnight Guardians) and artist Rolando Mallada (Kung Fu Panda, Pocket God) for their third outing in a world of battling behemoths and bombastic beauties! This colorful graphic novella—perfect for comic book fans, kaiju enthusiasts, and celebrants of punk rock or rollergirl culture—is now live for crowdfunding on Kickstarter. SUPER KAIJU ROCK-N-ROLLER DERBY FUN TIME GO! follows the adventures of Harmony, Lyra, Melody, Cadence, and Viola, who compete in roller derbies by day as The Diva Demons and moonlight as a world-touring rock band known as The Burnouts… but fate and ancient magic have drawn them into an eternal conflict of warring monsters! Two previous volumes, BALAM RISING and SEQUOIA SWEET, have chronicled this boisterous blend of Saturday afternoon kung fu cinema, kaiju movies, and punk rock attitude, and FUJI-TENGU FLAMES promises even more delightful chaos in a 48-page, full-color hardcover format. Among the crowdfunding rewards, backers will find:"

Artwork by a host of modern masters including:

Chuma Hill (Absolute Wonder Woman, Ghost Pepper)

Netho Diaz (Uncanny X-Men regular artist)

The Xong Brothers (Zombie Tramp, Miss Mina and the Midnight Guardians)

Kaiju Mousepads

Kaiju Collector Boxes

Diva Demon Pin Sets & Standees

Limited Edition Sketch Cards featuring Original Artwork by Rolanda Mallada and more

"SUPER KAIJU ROCK-N-ROLLER DERBY FUN TIME GO! is everything I love about comics turned all the way up—loud music, big… personalities, wild action, and absolutely zero interest in playing it safe. It's about underdogs who refuse to quit, who find their power in friendship, creativity, and just sheer stubborn joy… and then I threw giant monsters at them to see what would happen. I am thrilled by the support of this story from the comic fanbase. I think folks recognize it's heartfelt nature and that it celebrates the kind of over-the-top fun that made us all fall in love with comics in the first place. It is pure, unapologetic entertainment that hits like a power chord and doesn't let go," says Hedgecock.

"Working on SUPER KAIJU ROCK-N-ROLLER DERBY FUN TIME GO! has been an absolute blast—every page is a chance to go bigger, louder, and more insane with the action, the characters, and, of course, the kaiju. Fans are going to love how much energy and personality is packed into this new book—I've truly given this book everything I have," says Mallada.

"Fun Time Go, Inc. is all about making comics that don't hold back—big ideas, bold execution, and a real love for the medium baked into every page," says Editor in Chief Chase Marotz. "It's the kind of company that takes risks, has fun doing it, and invites readers along for one hell of a ride."

Here's a Bleeding Cool exclusive preview:

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