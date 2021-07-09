A Bloody Conclusion in Carnage Black White and Blood #4 [Preview]

Canage Black White and Blood concludes on Wednesday with the release of Carnage Black White and Blood #4. Normally, we might be inclined to believe that Marvel has, perhaps, overextended itself in terms of exactly how many Carnage comics the market can support in the long term, which we would be inclined to guess would be zero. As it turns out, however, Marvel disagrees, since they're currently launching yet another Carnage super-mega-crossover event. Ah well. Check out the preview below.
CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #4 (OF 4)
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210580
MAY210581 – CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #4 (OF 4) RANDOLPH VAR – $4.99
(W) Declan Shalvey, More (A) Stephen Mooney, More (CA) Ryan Stegman
THE DEAD END!
These past several months, a cavalcade of creators have lent the most sinister of their sensibilities to the symbiote corner of the Marvel Universe, and the final epic installment of CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD is no exception! THIS ISSUE sees the return of two superstars who are no strangers to symbiote business – DECLAN SHALVEY AND RYAN STEGMAN!
Parental Advisory
In Shops: 7/14/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAY210580 CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #4 (OF 4), by (W) Declan Shalvey, More (A) Stephen Mooney, More (CA) Ryan Stegman, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
