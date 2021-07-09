A Bloody Conclusion in Carnage Black White and Blood #4 [Preview]

Canage Black White and Blood concludes on Wednesday with the release of Carnage Black White and Blood #4. Normally, we might be inclined to believe that Marvel has, perhaps, overextended itself in terms of exactly how many Carnage comics the market can support in the long term, which we would be inclined to guess would be zero. As it turns out, however, Marvel disagrees, since they're currently launching yet another Carnage super-mega-crossover event. Ah well. Check out the preview below.

These past several months, a cavalcade of creators have lent the most sinister of their sensibilities to the symbiote corner of the Marvel Universe, and the final epic installment of CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD is no exception! THIS ISSUE sees the return of two superstars who are no strangers to symbiote business – DECLAN SHALVEY AND RYAN STEGMAN!

