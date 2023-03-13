A Brand New Look for Batgirl, Stephanie Brown (Spoiler Spoilers) Batgirls #16 is out tomorrow. Spoilers ahead that might suggest that to those sitting on the fence that they may wish to pick it up.

Okay, this appears to be the fourth story on Bleeding Cool today concerning Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad. This was in no way intentional, it's just how the dice fell. Nevertheless, it has inspired me to create a Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad tag to cover their work featured on Bleeding Cool, whether they want it or not. And to be fair, with this one, they probably don't. Batgirl #16 spoilers, you see, and it's out tomorrow. It might suggest that some sitting on the fence should pick it up. Collectors, maybe, who like to pick up "firsts" for Batman-related comic books. In which case, Batgirl #16 would count. And might do something silly like sell out fast. And why? Well…

And no, it's not just the freakish images of the Batfamily that get presented to the main cast in this issue. That's just par for the course for DC Comics trying to burn people's minds these days, presenting pictures that you couldn't remove even if you used iron wool brain scrubbers. Welcome to comics, forever. But as the solicitation reads;

BATGIRLS #16 CVR A JORGE CORONA

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Neil Googe (CA) Jorge Corona

The Batgirls fall down a rabbit hole of mischief and wonder in their journey to find out who sent Cluemaster to kidnap his own daughter, Steph. But first, there's a bottle that says "Drink me," and it should be perfectly safe to drink, right? Even if it looks like it's been laced with Langstrom serum?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/14/2023

Kirk Langstrom being the Man-Bat of DC Comics lore. And spoilers for Spoiler…

Stephanie Brown is the new Girl-Bat. This makes for her first appearance in this form, ahead of the horror-transforming stories coming for Knight Terrors. Any chance we may get toys in the future? Todd McFarlane, this seems ideal for your toy line, don't you think? As will the rest of Knight Terrors…