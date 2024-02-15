Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: calica, Declan Shalvey, Drew Moss, thundercats

A Brand New ThunderCat, Calica, In ThunderCats #2

Dynamite and Warner Bros. Discovery have announced the debut of a new ThunderCat in the second issue of ThunderCats, Calica.

Fans will get the chance to meet Calica early into the second issue, which arrives in stores March 13. A potential love interest for a Lion-O trying to mature and establish himself as a worthy leader, Calica's story could go any number of ways in the forthcoming chapters and story arcs…

"Not only has it been great to play with the classic ThunderCats characters, having the opportunity to contribute to the lore has been a wonderful experience," said writer Declan Shalvey. "Especially with introducing Calica (and her unique, yet naturally fitting design courtesy of Drew Moss) who will add a new dynamic that will keep the ThunderCats (and readers) on their toes."

As her name may imply, this new young Thunderian is inspired by the appearance of Calico cats, with a tri-color fur pattern and a distinctive black patch around one of her eyes. She's found among the wreckage of a Mu'Tant ship. More of her backstory will be revealed in the issue and beyond for readers.

Alongside the character's first appearance, Dynamite will be unveiling a surprise second cover for the issue by series writer and superstar artist Declan Shalvey. Additionally, Dynamite fan-favorite Ken Haeser will be crafting a cover featuring Calica using a clever homage to one of the most powerful and influential women in comics. The design artwork by Drew Moss drafted in her creation will also be presented on a variant cover for fans. As the "Final Order Cutoff" approaches for the issue, Dynamite will be sharing further information.

ThunderCats #2 will be in stores on the 13th of March. It is written by Declan Shalvey, drawn by Drew Moss, coloured by Arancia Studio, lettered by Jeff Eckleberry, and edited by Nate Cosby. With covers by Shalvey, Moss, Ken Haeser, David Nakayama, Lucio Parrillo, Jae Lee, Ivan Tao, and an action figure cover.

