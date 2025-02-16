Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: miles morales, Shogo Aoki

Marvel Publish Spider-Man: Shadow Warrior Original Manga by Shogo Aoki

Marvel Comics publishes Spider-Man: Shadow Warrior, an Original Manga paperback by Shogo Aoki, in September 2025.

Marvel Comics is to launch an "original manga" graphic novel starring Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, in Spider-Man: Shadow Warrior : An Original Manga to be published by Scholastic Graphix on the 16th of September, 2025 by Shogo Aoki.

"A cool new manga format for Spider-Man, one of the most iconic characters of all time! A reimagined Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy travel to feudal Japan to take on the Kingpin in this original manga from Japanese writer/illustrator Shogo Aoki! Travel to a parallel universe where the shogunate still rules Japan and the evil Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, has fled America to establish himself as Governor of Edo. Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider are hot on his trail. But the Kingpin has a trick up his sleeve: He's brought an alien parasite capable of granting extraordinary powers. When a young man named Hyo accidentally bonds with the symbiote and seemingly transforms into the infamous Venom, things go from bad to worse! This new book is perfect for manga and super-hero fans alike!"

Shogo Aoki is a manga artist and illustrator who launched his career with his one-shot story Mina Harker, which was published in Good! Afternoon magazine from Kodansha in October 2015. For Tokyo Comic Con 2018, he drew a Tokyo Comic Con 2018 Exclusive Variant Cover for Amazing Spider-Man #12, and now works on several Japanese manga magazines. His latest ongoing work is Goblin Slayer Side Story Daikatana, which is published by Square Enix, as well as Zero Zero One, Blood Doom and Monthly Shonen Magazine.

Marvel has licensed a number of titles and characters to Scholastic, which has used its distribution into schools, libraries, and bookshops to generate six-figure sales for characters who usually receive only five figures from Marvel Comics—and occasionally even seven figures. It seems there is more of this to come.

